Laurent ADDA

PARIS

En résumé

+ 25 ans d'exp&eacute;rience en vente, marketing &amp; management dans le secteur des nouvelles technologies (Logiciel,Internet, Services).

Carri&egrave;re d&eacute;but&eacute;e chez KIS puis chez L'Or&eacute;al en tant que chef de produit, puis fonction de Directeur Grands Comptes chez Kortex International (Fabricant leader de modems et logiciels de communication).
De 1989 &agrave; 1998, Fondateur Dirigeant de Connex Systems (5 000 000 &#8364; CA - Secteur Telcos) et Yellow (Soci&eacute;t&eacute; de conseil dans le secteur IT).
La soci&eacute;t&eacute; Connex Systems est vendue en 1998 &agrave; un groupe US.

A partir de 1998, successivement Directeur Marketing-Comptes strat&eacute;giques chez BroadVision Europe, Directeur G&eacute;n&eacute;ral d'Easyplanet Europe et Directeur commercial de Maporama International.

+25 years + of sales, marketing &amp; management experience in high-tech fast growing companies.

Results oriented manager with a deep understanding of the international high-tech industry (Companies, technologies, C-Level network...)

Several management positions in start-up and mature (national &amp; international) companies.

Sp&eacute;cialisations:
- NT Sales &amp; Marketing Management (Direct &amp; Indirect sales development, partnerships development, marketing strategy)
- Negociation of national and international contracts
- Set Up Teams, Team management, Set up performance indicators...

Highly motivated to collaborate with companies wishing to expand in France, Europe.
I am looking for innovative technologies that provide both value for users &amp; organizations.


Entreprises

  • Mydoctool - Co-founder

    2015 - maintenant Mydoctool is an online follow up protocol platform which enables caregivers (doctors, surgeons, wellness players ...) to manage easily distant interactions and communication with their patient.

  • Motivation Factory - Business Development & marketing Director

    2010 - 2012 Editeur dans le domaine de l'organisation et du management de l'innovation(Web 2.0 Company,SaaS model)

    Business Development & Marketing Director
    Veille concurrentielle et business development auprès d'une cible grands comptes.

  • Yellow-management - Directeur Business Development

    2009 - 2016 Notre mission : conseiller et accompagner les acteurs du secteur IT dans leur développement commercial européen pour leur permettre de dédier l’essentiel de leur ressource et de leur temps à leur domaine d’expertise !

  • Maporama International - Directeur commercial

    PARIS 2004 - 2009 Elaboration et mise en place de la stratégie commerciale avec Direction Générale
    Signatures et suivis des comptes Stratégiques (Accor group, Axa, BNP,Europcar, Décathlon, Go voyages, Hertz, Ikea, JC Decaux,MAAF-MMA,Renault... )
    Management de l'équipe commerciale

  • Easyplanet - Directeur Général

    2000 - 2003 Lancement et gestion de la filiale Européenne basée à Paris.
    En Charge de la partie commerciale, marketing et administrative de la filiale(effectif de 20 personnes).

  • BroadVision - Directeur marketing et comptes stratégiques

    1998 - 2000 Responsabilité marketing et partenaires pour la France, suisse et Benelux.
    Encadrement d'une équipe de 9 personnes.
    Suivi des comptes stratégiques dans le secteur du tourisme, télécoms et bancaire; signature du compte Club Med(>1M€)...

  • Connex Systems - Fondateur - Directeur Général

    1990 - 1998 Lancement de la société
    En charge de la recherche de nouvelles solutions et produits avec l'équipe technique.
    Mise en place d'un réseau de partenaires en France et en Europe.
    Encadrement d'une équipe de 40 personnes
    CA de 6M€

