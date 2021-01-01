Laurent ADDA

+ 25 ans d'expérience en vente, marketing & management dans le secteur des nouvelles technologies (Logiciel,Internet, Services).



Carrière débutée chez KIS puis chez L'Oréal en tant que chef de produit, puis fonction de Directeur Grands Comptes chez Kortex International (Fabricant leader de modems et logiciels de communication).

De 1989 à 1998, Fondateur Dirigeant de Connex Systems (5 000 000 € CA - Secteur Telcos) et Yellow (Société de conseil dans le secteur IT).

La société Connex Systems est vendue en 1998 à un groupe US.



A partir de 1998, successivement Directeur Marketing-Comptes stratégiques chez BroadVision Europe, Directeur Général d'Easyplanet Europe et Directeur commercial de Maporama International.



+25 years + of sales, marketing & management experience in high-tech fast growing companies.



Results oriented manager with a deep understanding of the international high-tech industry (Companies, technologies, C-Level network...)



Several management positions in start-up and mature (national & international) companies.



Spécialisations:

- NT Sales & Marketing Management (Direct & Indirect sales development, partnerships development, marketing strategy)

- Negociation of national and international contracts

- Set Up Teams, Team management, Set up performance indicators...



Highly motivated to collaborate with companies wishing to expand in France, Europe.

I am looking for innovative technologies that provide both value for users & organizations.





Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

Capital Risque

cartography

DIRECTOR

GIS

Google

Google Earth

Google+

Innovation

Internet

Management

Management de transition

Managing director

Mapping

Marketing

Microsoft Business Intelligence

Microsoft CRM

Mobility

Software

Startup