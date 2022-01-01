Menu

Laurent AUBRUN

Narbonne

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Audition Conseil - Audioprothésiste

    Narbonne (11100) 2010 - 2022 Dirigeant indépendant associé

  • AUDIKA - Audioprothésiste

    Gennevilliers 2008 - 2010 Responsable de 3 modules

Formations

Réseau

