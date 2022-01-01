Retail
Laurent AUBRUN
Laurent AUBRUN
Narbonne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Audition Conseil
- Audioprothésiste
Narbonne (11100)
2010 - 2022
Dirigeant indépendant associé
AUDIKA
- Audioprothésiste
Gennevilliers
2008 - 2010
Responsable de 3 modules
Formations
Ecole Audioprothésiste De Lyon
Lyon
1999 - 2002
Audioprothésiste
FACULTE DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES
Montpellier
1997 - 1999
DEUG
Faculté De Pharmacie
Montpellier
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Christine LANOUX
Fiona FOULON
Galthier JULIA
Legrand BERTRAND
Lempereur ANNIE
Maïté AVARGUES
Maurice GOYON
Régis PRIEUR
Romain TISSIER
Timothée DEBAVELAERE
