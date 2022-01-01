Laurent BALCON

Mes compétences :
SAP for Insurance FS-CD
SAP for Utilities ISU
SAP CRM
SAP FI/CO
Business Process Design
Business Transformation
Project management
Entreprises
Accenture
- Manager
Paris2004 - maintenantSectoral expertise: Utilities and Insurance
Functional skills: Financials, CRM
IT skills : SAP Financials (FI), SAP for Utilities (IS-U and FI-CA), SAP for Insurance (FS-CD), SAP CRM
Project skills:
- deep experience on all phases of major SAP integration projects (RFP, General Design, Detailed Design, Build, Tests, UAT, Deploy, Go Live)
- deep experience on SAP integration projects in an international context : projects based in France with offshored contributions (Mauritius and India), Project based in England with offshored contributions (India)
Major roles occupied throughout career : Business Analyst, Team Lead, Delivery Manager :
- 2011 up to now : Delivery Manager on SAP implementation project for AXA in Nanterre
- 2009 to 2011 : SAP Financials Team lead on SAP Implementation project for ERDF in La Défense
- 2008 : SAP Financial consultant on SAP implementation Project for EDF Energy (EDF english subsidiary) in London
- 2006 to 2007 : SAP Financials Team lead on SAP implementation project for EDF in La Défense
- 2004 to 2006 : SAP CRM and SAP FI Business Analyst on SAP implementation project for EDF in La Défense