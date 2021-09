Laurent has been appointed Trade Compliance Director at Thales since March 1st 2018 for Defense Mission Systems.



Laurent de La Burgade has joined the Group Export Control & Compliance Team at Thales Headquarters in March 1st 2008, as Deputy Director, Regulations & Compliance Systems.

He was previously in charge of Export Control & compliance for the Aeronautic division of Thales, after carrying out various duties for the Land & Joint division of Thales.







"[...], [militaire], [industriel], universitaire, politique, [sportif], [marin], [...], ... la multiplicité des talents rend plus performant !" (Publicité de recrutement THALES - 2000)



Affaires publiques françaises et européennes

Affaires réglementaires

Affaires internationales

Affaires institutionnelles

Export / Commerce international

Achats / Services

Sécurité

Risk management

Export control / Trade Compliance

Compliance / Éthique / Anti-corruption