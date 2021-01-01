Laurent DECORY

My passion: commercialize innovation and improve the lives of patients.

I help Pharma and MedTech companies build and launch solutions that add value to payers, health professionals and patients, (re)define and implement go-to-market strategy and drive profitable growth.

20+ years international Marketing, Sales and Commercial Excellence in MedTech and BioPharma.

Strategic and operational experience of established markets (Europe, North America), and emerging markets (North & South Asia, Middle East, Latin America).

Key skills:

- Launching products and solutions, in multiple therapy areas including Oncology, Diabetes, Wound Care

- Commercial re-structuring, due diligence and post-merger integration

- Business transformation, resource allocation and Go-To-Market strategy in Specialty and Hospital, Primary care and Pharmacy

- Leading and inspiring cross-functional teams: health economics, marketing, digital

Let's discuss how to accelerate business transformation and profitable growth together



Mes compétences :

Digital marketing

Performance management

Key Account Management

Customer Relationship

Resource Allocation

Product launch

Restructuration/Réorganistaion

Dispositifs médicaux

Management commercial

Management

Industrie pharmaceutique