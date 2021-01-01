Menu

Laurent DECORY

  • Board Director
  • Aurealis Therapeutics
  • Board Director

Basel (CH)

En résumé

My passion: commercialize innovation and improve the lives of patients.
I help Pharma and MedTech companies build and launch solutions that add value to payers, health professionals and patients, (re)define and implement go-to-market strategy and drive profitable growth.
20+ years international Marketing, Sales and Commercial Excellence in MedTech and BioPharma.
Strategic and operational experience of established markets (Europe, North America), and emerging markets (North & South Asia, Middle East, Latin America).
Key skills:
- Launching products and solutions, in multiple therapy areas including Oncology, Diabetes, Wound Care
- Commercial re-structuring, due diligence and post-merger integration
- Business transformation, resource allocation and Go-To-Market strategy in Specialty and Hospital, Primary care and Pharmacy
- Leading and inspiring cross-functional teams: health economics, marketing, digital
Let's discuss how to accelerate business transformation and profitable growth together

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Performance management
Key Account Management
Customer Relationship
Resource Allocation
Product launch
Restructuration/Réorganistaion
Dispositifs médicaux
Management commercial
Management
Industrie pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • Aurealis Therapeutics - Board Director

    Direction générale | Basel (CH) 2020 - maintenant Prepare commercialization, product & platform strategy, breakthrough positioning, visibility to investors & partners.

  • BlueJet Consulting - Managing Director

    Direction générale | Hamburg (DE) 2020 - maintenant Create and lead Commercialization Consulting agency for Pharma and MedTech with VP-level partners).
    Go-To-Market definition and implementation with focus on Business expansion and omni-channel capability building in
    Specialty medicine.
    Mergers & Acquisitions, Launch Excellence, Resource Allocation, A.I. & advanced analytics, Digital Transformation in Life Sciences.

  • BSN Medical - Senior Vice-President, Global Commercial Excellence

    Commercial | Hamburg (DE) 2015 - 2020 BSN Medical, now part of ESSITY Group is a global medical device company, and a global leader in the worldwide healthcare market specializing in the areas of Orthopedics, Compression Therapy and Wound Care. We are focused on the development of world-class branded products that offer high-quality therapy solutions for our caregivers and patients.
    My role is to mobilize the organization towards commercial productivity, execution, and launch excellence globally: implement commercial expansion strategy, optimize go-to-market models and ensure transparent execution globally, launch excellence in Wound Care, Medical Compression, Orthopedics, strategic merger & acquisition for Commercial, multi-channel marketing and e-Commerce.

  • BSN Medical - Vice-President, Global Commercial Excellence

    Commercial | Hamburg (DE) 2014 - 2015 Establish Commercial Excellence, drive resource optimization, field execution and launch excellence globally.

  • Takeda - Senior Director Business Operations & Implementation

    Commercial | Zurich (CH) 2012 - 2014 Takeda new commercial model definition. Affiliate re-design, capability deployment, CRM enablement, launch readiness in retail and hospital specialty. Support to area managers, country and franchise heads in Europe and Canada.

  • Takeda - Senior Director Business Management

    Commercial | Zurich (CH) 2011 - 2012 Commercial Integration Europe & Canada
    Commercial expansion in Emerging Growth Markets

  • Nycomed - Senior Director Commercial Effectiveness

    Commercial | Zurich (CH) 2009 - 2011 Led business transformation in Europe, Canada and emerging growth markets (Asia, Middle East): resource optimization, key account management, commercial design, EBIT maximization, product launch and growth (Tissue Management, Respiratory, Rheumatology, GI), CRM and performance management. Support to area management, commercial integration / M&A.
    Managed HQ team (4 direct reports) and global implementation network of 13 Regional champions.

  • Nycomed - Senior Director Selling Excellence

    Commercial | Zurich (CH) 2009 - 2009 Sales and marketing resource optimization, first line management transformation, fact based segmentation and targeting, customer relationship management, digital Marketing

  • Sanofi-aventis - Directeur Sales Force Excellence

    Commercial | Paris 2005 - 2008 Sales and marketing resource optimization, call effectiveness, first line management transformation program, fact based segmentation and targeting, team coordination with 25 countries, product launch maximization (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Osteoporosis, CNS)

  • Aventis Pharma - Director Commercial Effectiveness Europe

    Commercial | Antony 2003 - 2004 Segmentation and targeting, profiling, marketing optimization, customer relationship management, multi-channel marketing and sales, product launch support in Cardiology, Thrombosis, Oncology, Diabetes and Anti-Infectives primarily in EU 5.

  • Aventis Pharma - Digital Marketing Director, Head of Oncology Global Disease Program

    Marketing | Antony 2000 - 2002 Digital transformation, omni-channel Marketing and Sales, nurse and patient-support programs, Medical Education and KOL management, collaboration with patient associations.
    Support global launches in Oncology, Diabetes, Thrombosis.
    Award-winning ZoomCancer, ZoomDiabète disease management & digital programs including medical education, online communities, e-newsletters, mobile channels...
    Support to mature portfolio through direct marketing and eCommerce initiatives.
    Head of Oncology global disease program.
    Team management (7 direct reports, international implementation network)

  • Rhône-Poulenc - Head Competency Center

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 1994 - 1999 Change management, business process re-engineering.
    Team management: 7 project managers.
    Measured increase in productivity and effectiveness of corporate teams

  • Rhône-Poulenc - Project Manager

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 1991 - 1994 Reengineering of HR, Legal, Facility Management and Communication business processes, information systems

  • Pomona SA - Project Manager and team lead

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 1989 - 1991 Commercialization, logistics, information systems in agribusiness / FMCG
    Team management (5 analysts)

  • Inserm - Medical Research Associate

    Bordeaux (33000) 1985 - 1989 Multidisciplinary project management in Applied Medical Research: Neurosciences and Pharmacology.

    Collaboration with US and Australian teams (Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, University of Minneapolis, Children Institute of Omaha, University of Perth).

    Editing of scientific papers and books, lectures in international conferences (Stockholm, London, Paris…).

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1999 - 2000 3ème cycle

  • Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen

    Bordeaux 1985 - 1989 Ph.D Neurosciences & Pharmacology

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Talence)

    Talence 1984 - 1985 DEA

