Laurent DECORY

-
Aurealis Therapeutics
- Board Director
Direction générale | Basel (CH)
2020 - maintenant
Prepare commercialization, product & platform strategy, breakthrough positioning, visibility to investors & partners.
-
BlueJet Consulting
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Hamburg (DE)
2020 - maintenant
Create and lead Commercialization Consulting agency for Pharma and MedTech with VP-level partners).
Go-To-Market definition and implementation with focus on Business expansion and omni-channel capability building in
Specialty medicine.
Mergers & Acquisitions, Launch Excellence, Resource Allocation, A.I. & advanced analytics, Digital Transformation in Life Sciences.
-
BSN Medical
- Senior Vice-President, Global Commercial Excellence
Commercial | Hamburg (DE)
2015 - 2020
BSN Medical, now part of ESSITY Group is a global medical device company, and a global leader in the worldwide healthcare market specializing in the areas of Orthopedics, Compression Therapy and Wound Care. We are focused on the development of world-class branded products that offer high-quality therapy solutions for our caregivers and patients.
My role is to mobilize the organization towards commercial productivity, execution, and launch excellence globally: implement commercial expansion strategy, optimize go-to-market models and ensure transparent execution globally, launch excellence in Wound Care, Medical Compression, Orthopedics, strategic merger & acquisition for Commercial, multi-channel marketing and e-Commerce.
-
BSN Medical
- Vice-President, Global Commercial Excellence
Commercial | Hamburg (DE)
2014 - 2015
Establish Commercial Excellence, drive resource optimization, field execution and launch excellence globally.
-
Takeda
- Senior Director Business Operations & Implementation
Commercial | Zurich (CH)
2012 - 2014
Takeda new commercial model definition. Affiliate re-design, capability deployment, CRM enablement, launch readiness in retail and hospital specialty. Support to area managers, country and franchise heads in Europe and Canada.
-
Takeda
- Senior Director Business Management
Commercial | Zurich (CH)
2011 - 2012
Commercial Integration Europe & Canada
Commercial expansion in Emerging Growth Markets
-
Nycomed
- Senior Director Commercial Effectiveness
Commercial | Zurich (CH)
2009 - 2011
Led business transformation in Europe, Canada and emerging growth markets (Asia, Middle East): resource optimization, key account management, commercial design, EBIT maximization, product launch and growth (Tissue Management, Respiratory, Rheumatology, GI), CRM and performance management. Support to area management, commercial integration / M&A.
Managed HQ team (4 direct reports) and global implementation network of 13 Regional champions.
-
Nycomed
- Senior Director Selling Excellence
Commercial | Zurich (CH)
2009 - 2009
Sales and marketing resource optimization, first line management transformation, fact based segmentation and targeting, customer relationship management, digital Marketing
-
Sanofi-aventis
- Directeur Sales Force Excellence
Commercial | Paris
2005 - 2008
Sales and marketing resource optimization, call effectiveness, first line management transformation program, fact based segmentation and targeting, team coordination with 25 countries, product launch maximization (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Osteoporosis, CNS)
-
Aventis Pharma
- Director Commercial Effectiveness Europe
Commercial | Antony
2003 - 2004
Segmentation and targeting, profiling, marketing optimization, customer relationship management, multi-channel marketing and sales, product launch support in Cardiology, Thrombosis, Oncology, Diabetes and Anti-Infectives primarily in EU 5.
-
Aventis Pharma
- Digital Marketing Director, Head of Oncology Global Disease Program
Marketing | Antony
2000 - 2002
Digital transformation, omni-channel Marketing and Sales, nurse and patient-support programs, Medical Education and KOL management, collaboration with patient associations.
Support global launches in Oncology, Diabetes, Thrombosis.
Award-winning ZoomCancer, ZoomDiabète disease management & digital programs including medical education, online communities, e-newsletters, mobile channels...
Support to mature portfolio through direct marketing and eCommerce initiatives.
Head of Oncology global disease program.
Team management (7 direct reports, international implementation network)
-
Rhône-Poulenc
- Head Competency Center
Informatique | Paris (75000)
1994 - 1999
Change management, business process re-engineering.
Team management: 7 project managers.
Measured increase in productivity and effectiveness of corporate teams
-
Rhône-Poulenc
- Project Manager
Informatique | Paris (75000)
1991 - 1994
Reengineering of HR, Legal, Facility Management and Communication business processes, information systems
-
Pomona SA
- Project Manager and team lead
Commercial | Paris (75000)
1989 - 1991
Commercialization, logistics, information systems in agribusiness / FMCG
Team management (5 analysts)
-
Inserm
- Medical Research Associate
Bordeaux (33000)
1985 - 1989
Multidisciplinary project management in Applied Medical Research: Neurosciences and Pharmacology.
Collaboration with US and Australian teams (Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, University of Minneapolis, Children Institute of Omaha, University of Perth).
Editing of scientific papers and books, lectures in international conferences (Stockholm, London, Paris…).