Menu

Laurent LEPRIEUR

  • Renault Brand - B Hatch Product Leader
  • chef de produit

Guyancourt

En résumé

About me :

I always wanted to work in automotive area as car enthusiast.

After my Masters degree in applied physics sciences, I studied to have IFP School Post-graduate degree of Engines education Emissions, aftertreatment, electronic control, oils and fuels , sensors, air handling, fuel injection.

I joined CUMMINS - WARTSILA for 2 years as Engine Product Manager for 12V and 18V 220mm bore diameter high-speed gas lean burn engines for power plants.

Afterward I joined RENAULT automotive car maker for several jobs. I succeeded in managing upstream and development projects stages, until after-sale activities and dealers workshop business before to join Product Planning Department.

I appreciate a lot to work with European countries and Regions as South America, Asia, Eurasie. I did a great deal of business trips in Europe but also one trip in Los Angeles for SAE congress and one trip in Nissan Research Center in Japan.

English level : TOEIC 750 in 2000, booster learning sessions in 2012

Mes compétences :
Ability to listen
Leadership
Team management
Project management
Seriousness
Creativity

Entreprises

  • Renault Brand - B Hatch Product Leader - Chef de produit

    Autre | Guyancourt (78280) 2021 - maintenant Responsible for CLIOV Phase 2 worldwide product definition (included USP) and profitability for ICE&Hybrid passengers cars & fleet versions by ensuring consistency with the RENAULT brand markers.

  • Renault - Customer Satisfaction Product Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - maintenant Customer surveys analysis for RENAULT-DACIA brands worldwide models to define models product definition upgrade in series or for next models in order to increase customer satisfaction.
    Competitors models studies and driving tests on road and track.
    Roadmap to define next steps for each models with cost investigation

  • Renault - Europe Aftersale B2C Marketing Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2017 Fixed prices strategy supervision for Europe region with on-line tools&tablets roll-out and workshops activity monitoring with A3 tool.

    15-20 business trips per year to support countries in business and to visit dealers. One million euros budget, KPi doubling in 2 years, loyalty and retention rate huge increase.

  • RENAULT - EV Aftersale Corporate repairing team manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2013 New team birth (17 persons) to take in charge EV powertrains components and EV vehicles specific repair methods with high security level. Batteries Workshop repairing strategy for Europe and Asia to reduce warranty costs.

    Gearboxes, transmissions, wirings, ECU repair methods and spare parts catalog.

  • RENAULT - Engines and vehicles Aftersale Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2010 Aftersale essentials supervision for worldwide projects until start of sale for diesel engines and alternative fuels cars, EV projects : KANGOO/FLUENCE/TWIZY/ZOE

    Commitments agreed with mechanical engineering division for innovation projects (stop and start, light hybrid system, new EGR system) to complete quality milestones by taking into account repairing and maintenance program targets.

  • RENAULT - On Board Diagnostic Technical Leader

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2005 Responsible for design, development, testing of diesel engine control diagnostic strategies for air handling, fuel injection and after-treatment systems to comply with Euro4 and Euro5 OBD regulations.

    Technical leader with six diagnostic engine control specialists, coordinator of test series in high dynamic test and roller benches in Lardy center and with RICARDO/AVL concerning oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, catalyst additive, catalytic particulate filters and NOx storage catalysts, SCR system.

    Responsible for series on production tests with hidden diesel OBD for Euro3&4 regulations, then OBD system tests on german and asian competitors cars for Europe.

    Leader of monthly RENAULT OBD committee in 2004-2005 to discuss about OBD requirements, OBD roadmap regarding regulations and certifications. OBD Trainer for RENAULT employees and IFP School students in 2004-2006

    10 patents about diesel aftertreatment control and diagnostic, most creative patent in Mechanical Engineering Division in 2001. RENAULT attendee for the SAE TOPTEC OBD Congress at Pasadena in 2003

  • SEGIME - Engine Control Development Engineer

    1999 - 2000 Design of experiments for particulate filter project with engine tests bench series and free drives testing. Strategies for monitoring complete system with sensors and models by using multiple injections.

  • CUMMINS WARTSILA - Engine Product Manager

    1997 - 1999 Responsible for developing engine control and monitoring system for 12V and 18V 220mm bore diameter high-speed gas lean burn engines for power plants

    NOx emissions optimization to comply with TA-Luft regulation
    Cost reduction programs with suppliers, maintenance program optimization
    Support to account manager for technical issues in pricing quotation
    Support to aftersale department

Formations

  • IFP School / ENSPM Institut Français du Pétrole (Rueil Malmaison)

    Rueil Malmaison 1996 - 1997 DEA Conversion de l'Energie Moteurs et Environnement

    Post-graduate degree of Engines education Emissions, aftertreatment, electronic control, oils and fuels , sensors, air handling, fuel injection

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 1991 - 1996 DEUG A, Licence et Maitrise de Physique

    Master’s degree in applied physics sciences

Réseau