Laurent LEPRIEUR

About me :



I always wanted to work in automotive area as car enthusiast.



After my Masters degree in applied physics sciences, I studied to have IFP School Post-graduate degree of Engines education Emissions, aftertreatment, electronic control, oils and fuels , sensors, air handling, fuel injection.



I joined CUMMINS - WARTSILA for 2 years as Engine Product Manager for 12V and 18V 220mm bore diameter high-speed gas lean burn engines for power plants.



Afterward I joined RENAULT automotive car maker for several jobs. I succeeded in managing upstream and development projects stages, until after-sale activities and dealers workshop business before to join Product Planning Department.



I appreciate a lot to work with European countries and Regions as South America, Asia, Eurasie. I did a great deal of business trips in Europe but also one trip in Los Angeles for SAE congress and one trip in Nissan Research Center in Japan.



English level : TOEIC 750 in 2000, booster learning sessions in 2012



Mes compétences :

Ability to listen

Leadership

Team management

Project management

Seriousness

Creativity