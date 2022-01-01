Menu

Lauri MIKKOLA

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Urbanisation

Entreprises

  • Gustafson + Porter London - Paysagiste / Landscape Architect

    2015 - maintenant

  • CoBE Architecture Urbanisme Paysage - Paysagiste, Chargee du Projet

    2014 - 2015

  • Michel Desvigne Paysagiste - Paysagiste dessinateur

    2013 - 2014

  • Agence Ter - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012

  • SLG Paysage - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Paysage (Versailles)

    Versailles 2010 - 2011 Paysage

    Année Erasmus

  • Edinburgh College Of Art (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2008 - 2013 Master of Science in Landscape Architecture

Réseau