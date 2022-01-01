Retail
Lauri MIKKOLA
Lauri MIKKOLA
LONDON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Architecture
Urbanisation
Entreprises
Gustafson + Porter London
- Paysagiste / Landscape Architect
2015 - maintenant
CoBE Architecture Urbanisme Paysage
- Paysagiste, Chargee du Projet
2014 - 2015
Michel Desvigne Paysagiste
- Paysagiste dessinateur
2013 - 2014
Agence Ter
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
SLG Paysage
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Paysage (Versailles)
Versailles
2010 - 2011
Paysage
Année Erasmus
Edinburgh College Of Art (Edinburgh)
Edinburgh
2008 - 2013
Master of Science in Landscape Architecture
Alexandre VIEUX
Caroline ANTOINE
Caubel CORÈNE
Edwin TOLEDO
Guillaume DERMIGNY
Jeoffroy DE CASTELBAJAC
Léa CHAUVET
Ludovic GRIMAUD
Olivier BOSONI
Thomas BOUCHER