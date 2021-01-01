Lauriane DE KERLAND

Mes compétences :
Internet
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Opéra
Protel
Entreprises
Sofitel
- Assistante Gouvernante Générale
Malabo2019 - 2019
Appart Hotel Citadines Toison d’Or
- Gouvernante Générale
2018 - 2019
Tangla Brussels
- Gouvernante Générale
2016 - 2017• To organize and monitor daily tasks
• To supervise chambermaids’ team and assistant's team,
• To collaborate with reception and technical service department
• To do schedule
• To recruit
• To train as a maid and assistant
• To control the respect of hygiene and safety
• Follow the budgets monthly
• Manage the purchases and the management of the linen and the uniforms, the products of reception and maintenance
• To draw up the specifications for public places and rooms
• It can happen to participate in the renovation projects of rooms and public places
• To set quality standards
HUSA PRESIDENT PARK
- Gouvernante d'étage
2015 - 2016• To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
• To supervise chambermaids’ team,
• To collaborate with reception department
• To do some Hr tasks (schedule, dimona)
• To draw up the specifications for public places and rooms
• To organize and monitor daily tasks
Husa President Park Brussels
- Gouvernante d'étage-Stagiaire
2014 - 2014• To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
• To supervise chambermaids’ team,
• To collaborate with reception department
Steigenberger Grand Hotel
- Gouvernante d'étage
2012 - 2013• To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
• To supervise chambermaids’ team,
• To collaborate with reception department
Concorde Opera Paris
- Waitress
2011 - 2012 * To set up the restaurant before the shift/after the shift ;
* To supervise a quarter of the restaurant (15 to 20 tables): welcome the guest, take the order, to up sell, follow the guest experience and the billing ;
* To train the new staff
VATEL PARIS RESTAURANT
- Waitress & chef
2011 - 2012 * Service change ;
* To welcome guests ;
* To take orders