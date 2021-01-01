Menu

Lauriane DE KERLAND

Malabo

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Internet
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Opéra
Protel

Entreprises

  • Sofitel - Assistante Gouvernante Générale

    Malabo 2019 - 2019

  • Appart Hotel Citadines Toison d’Or - Gouvernante Générale

    2018 - 2019

  • Tangla Brussels - Gouvernante Générale

    2016 - 2017 • To organize and monitor daily tasks
    • To supervise chambermaids’ team and assistant's team,
    • To collaborate with reception and technical service department
    • To do schedule
    • To recruit
    • To train as a maid and assistant
    • To control the respect of hygiene and safety
    • Follow the budgets monthly
    • Manage the purchases and the management of the linen and the uniforms, the products of reception and maintenance
    • To draw up the specifications for public places and rooms
    • It can happen to participate in the renovation projects of rooms and public places
    • To set quality standards

  • HUSA PRESIDENT PARK - Gouvernante d'étage

    2015 - 2016 • To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
    • To supervise chambermaids’ team,
    • To collaborate with reception department
    • To do some Hr tasks (schedule, dimona)
    • To draw up the specifications for public places and rooms
    • To organize and monitor daily tasks

  • Husa President Park Brussels - Gouvernante d'étage-Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 • To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
    • To supervise chambermaids’ team,
    • To collaborate with reception department

  • Steigenberger Grand Hotel - Gouvernante d'étage

    2012 - 2013 • To check the rooms before the arrivals of clients
    • To supervise chambermaids’ team,
    • To collaborate with reception department

  • Concorde Opera Paris - Waitress

    2011 - 2012 * To set up the restaurant before the shift/after the shift ;
    * To supervise a quarter of the restaurant (15 to 20 tables): welcome the guest, take the order, to up sell, follow the guest experience and the billing ;
    * To train the new staff

  • VATEL PARIS RESTAURANT - Waitress & chef

    2011 - 2012 * Service change ;
    * To welcome guests ;
    * To take orders

Formations

  • Institut Vatel

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Licence

    Graduation/Expected graduation date:
    Field of Study: BACHELOR DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL HOTEL MANAGEMENT

