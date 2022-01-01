Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lauriane PAÇOS
Ajouter
Lauriane PAÇOS
GRANBY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
aromes
Formulation
Qualité
Reglementation
Entreprises
Kerry Ingredients & Flavors Canada
- Quality Assurance technical Manager
2012 - maintenant
Kerry Ingredient and Flavor Canada
- Aromaticienne - Coordonnatrice QC
2007 - 2012
ISIPCA
- Coordinatrice/Formatrice Arômes Alimentaires
2006 - 2007
Metarom France
- Assistante Législation
Boves
2005 - 2006
Select Ingredient
- Aromaticienne / Responsable Qualité
2001 - 2004
Formations
Université Le Havre
Le Havre
maintenant
Université Dijon Bourgogne
Dijon
1999 - 2000
Analyse sensorielle
Université Le Havre MST ARPA
Le Havre
1997 - 1999
Arômes et Parfums
Réseau
Chantal ARTIGNAN
Denis BOUILLET
Elimane NGAM
Giorgia FRAZZI
Hakima ALLOUANE
Isabelle MIRIKELAM
Magali MONTEIRO
Michael DELIGNY
Pierre GUILET
Stéphane SOLEAU