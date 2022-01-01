Menu

Lauriane PAÇOS

GRANBY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
aromes
Formulation
Qualité
Reglementation

Entreprises

  • Kerry Ingredients & Flavors Canada - Quality Assurance technical Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Kerry Ingredient and Flavor Canada - Aromaticienne - Coordonnatrice QC

    2007 - 2012

  • ISIPCA - Coordinatrice/Formatrice Arômes Alimentaires

    2006 - 2007

  • Metarom France - Assistante Législation

    Boves 2005 - 2006

  • Select Ingredient - Aromaticienne / Responsable Qualité

    2001 - 2004

