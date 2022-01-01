Laurie LAGARDE

Mes compétences :
English
French
International
LCC
Managment
Property development
Purchasing
Strategy
Entreprises
AMB Property France
- Project Manager
2008 - maintenant
Bouygues UK
- Head of purchasing Construction project
GUYANCOURT2006 - maintenantBouygues UK is part of the Bouygues Group and is involved in the construction of Large PFI projects (hospitals, Schools, Housing) in the UK
Assisgnments and Achievements:
• Managing a team of six purchasing officers and their progress on individual packages.
• Purchasing responsibility for all construction projects in the UK: currently the Broomfield Hospital PFI project (£200M), the Lewisham and Peterborough Schools PFI Project (£120M), the North Middlesex PFI project (£100M).
• Defining both operational and strategic procurement policies for Bouygues UK construction projects with regard to the sourcing, size of supplier base, aggregation, risk assessment, partnerships but also globalisation possibilities, value analysis and engineering of products, supplier development, etc...
• Set up and implementation of procedures, processes, objectives and improvement plans for the Purchasing Department.
• Early product design involvement: standardisation of products and processes used and supplier partnership implementation.
• Managing the procurement spend for Bouygues UK, reporting directly to Bouygues UK General Management and to Bouygues Construction Purchasing Management in Europe.
• Negotiation of high risk and complex subcontract packages throughout the different projects.
• Member of the Purchasing Manager Group whose aim is to study future progress of the function across the company in order to improve our performance (30 people out of 130 across Europe).
• Auditor of the procurement function of a potential acquisition: proposing plan and actions and setting up the procurement strategy for a successful integration of both departments to achieve corporate objectives.
Bouygues UK
- Senior Purchasing Officer
GUYANCOURT2002 - 2006Assignements and Achievements:
• Directing the procurement strategy of the projects, giving Bouygues UK the most efficient balance between supply-only and full subcontract packages; as well as International, European and UK sourcing.
• Complete integration within project management teams while reporting to functional department.
• Managing the progress of each package from sourcing and technical review to contract and delivery, in line with the project deadlines and other departmental requirements.
• Assisting and preparing complex, high value supply and subcontract packages to help the engineering and design teams meet the requirements of both the client and the architect.
• Negotiating financial and contractual aspects in order to maximise the profitability and performance of each different package in the project.
• Negotiation of regional and national frame agreements for the group.
• Assisting in the tendering of a number of packages for other projects in France and Europe.
Project : £ 200 million. Broomfield Hospital, Design and Build PFI project.
Project : £ 50 million. Barking Schools, Design and Build PFI project.
Project : £ 200 million. Home Office Redevelopment, Design and Build PFI project.
Quille
- Purchasing Officer
2001 - 2002Civil works Department , Rouen- France:
- Implementation of centralised purchasing strategy for a large number of small to medium sized projects.
- Sourcing, Negotiation, placing and Follow-up of all orders and contracts negotiated.
- Establishment of a monitoring and evaluation tool for all suppliers used in the group.
Uppercut
- Buyer
2000 - 2001Purchasing Officer for the Middle-East and Asian sector:
• Product sourcing, quality control and marketing promotions of new / innovative products.
• Management of the purchasing process from sourcing to negotiation, placing orders and managing logistics.