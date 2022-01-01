Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurie ROMA
Ajouter
Laurie ROMA
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Chéque Cadeau Occitan
- Commercial Itinérant
2013 - 2014
Formations
ISCT
Toulouse
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Cédric PIERRE
Steven DUHO
Vanessa BROUANT