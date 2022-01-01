Laurie SERRES

I am back after six months spent in Australia .



Holder of Bachelor Degree as an Industrial Buyer and a two year technical degree in Management of the Companies and Administrations specialty finance / accounting, I am looking for a job.



As an au pair, in addition to my responsibility for the children, I took the time to take courses of English pronunciation at Dartmouth College, Hanover (NH, USA), and a training class of the American management and accounting standards and methods at Lebanon College, Lebanon (VT, USA).



Previously, I conducted my Bachelor professional training contract in the company METALBALL (manufacturing high precision balls for aerospace and industry), as assistant buyer.



As a part of my two years technical degree I worked four months in an accounting firm as an accounting assistant.



Bilingual: French, English





Mes compétences :

Négociation

Sourcing

Passation de commandes

Logistique transport

Suivi des commandes

Bilingue Anglais Français