Laurie SERRES

I am back after six months spent in Australia .

Holder of Bachelor Degree as an Industrial Buyer and a two year technical degree in Management of the Companies and Administrations specialty finance / accounting, I am looking for a job.

As an au pair, in addition to my responsibility for the children, I took the time to take courses of English pronunciation at Dartmouth College, Hanover (NH, USA), and a training class of the American management and accounting standards and methods at Lebanon College, Lebanon (VT, USA).

Previously, I conducted my Bachelor professional training contract in the company METALBALL (manufacturing high precision balls for aerospace and industry), as assistant buyer.

As a part of my two years technical degree I worked four months in an accounting firm as an accounting assistant.

Bilingual: French, English


Je suis de retour après six mois passés en Australie.

Titulaire d'une licence professionnelle Acheteur Industriel et d'un DUT GEA (Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations) spécialité finance / comptabilité, je recherche un emploi.

En tant qu’au pair, en plus de ma responsabilité des enfants, j'ai profité de mon année aux USA pour suivre des cours de prononciation anglaise à Dartmouth College, Hanover (NH, USA), et une formation aux normes et méthodes américaine en matière de gestion et comptabilité à Lebanon College, Lebanon (VT, USA).

Auparavant, j’ai effectué mon contrat de professionnalisation au sein de l'entreprise Metalball (fabrication de bille de haute précision pour l’aéronautique et l’industrie), au poste d’assistante acheteuse pendant mon année de licence.

Dans le cadre de mon DUT GEA j’ai travaillé 4 mois dans un cabinet d’expertise comptable en tant qu’assistante comptable.

Bilingue : Français, Anglais

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Sourcing
Passation de commandes
Logistique transport
Suivi des commandes
Bilingue Anglais Français

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Wilson Square - Réceptioniste

    2015 - maintenant

  • Australie - Découverte de l'Australie

    2015 - 2015

  • Cabinet d'Expertise Comptable Philippe Rougier - Assistante comptable

    2014 - 2015

  • Hôtel Wilson Square - Réceptionniste

    2013 - 2013

  • Au pair in America - Au Pair

    2012 - maintenant 100% anglophone, immersion mode de vie américain, responsabilité 3
    enfants (5 à 9 ans), gestion, organisation des activités selon cadre défini par parents.

  • MetalBall - Assistante Achats

    GRISOLLES 2010 - 2011 Contrat de professionnalisation, société MetalBall. PME, fabrication et négoce pour l’industrie et l’aéronautique.
    • Recensement et analyse des besoins.
    • Réalisation du sourcing, des appels d’offres, des demandes d’information et de prix.
    • Choix des fournisseurs selon les besoins.
    • Négociation et finalisation de contrats.
    • Passation et suivi des commandes.
    • Gestion des fournisseurs.
    • Mise en place et développement d’une activité de négoce.
    • Création des Conditions Générales d’Achats.
    • Logistique d’expédition.
    • Elaboration d’un catalogue général des achats.

  • Cabinet d'expertise comptable Philippe Rougier - Assistante Comptable

    2010 - 2010 Emploi saisonnier dans le cabinet d’expertise comptable Philippe Rougier.

  • Cabinet Comptable Synalliance - Assistante Comptable, Stage

    2010 - 2010 Stage de fin d’études de 2 mois dans le cabinet d’expertise comptable Synalliance.

Formations

  • Dartmouth College, Hanover (Hanover)

    Hanover 2012 - 2012 Perfectionnement anglais

  • Lebanon College (Lebanon)

    Lebanon 2012 - 2013 Comptabilité americaine

  • IAE Toulouse - Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Licence professionnelle

    Acheteur Industriel

  • IUT Paul Sabatier (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2008 - 2010 DUT Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

    FINANCE COMPTABILITE

  • Lycée Las Cases

    Lavaur 2004 - 2008 Baccalauréat

