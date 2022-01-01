Menu

Laury DAMIEN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lycée

    maintenant

  • Nexity - Consultante en immobilier d'entreprise

    PARIS cedex 08 2015 - maintenant Conseil en immobilier d'entreprise:
    - Vente
    - Location

  • The Kooples - Conseillère vente

    2013 - 2015

  • IDTGV - Chargée de programmation

    2013 - 2013 - Recrutement et programmation voyageurs acteurs
    - Recherche et gestion de partenariats

  • Trendy Drink - Responsable Communication et évènementiel

    2012 - 2012 - Community management
    - Gestion des partenariats
    - organisation d’événements
    - RP

Formations

  • Universidad De Valparaíso (Valparaiso)

    Valparaiso 2010 - 2011 Licenciatura Negocios internacionales

  • ESC Montpellier

    Montpellier 2009 - 2013 Master 2 Grande Ecole

Réseau