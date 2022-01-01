Retail
Laury DAMIEN
Laury DAMIEN
PARIS
Entreprises
Lycée
maintenant
Nexity
- Consultante en immobilier d'entreprise
PARIS cedex 08
2015 - maintenant
Conseil en immobilier d'entreprise:
- Vente
- Location
The Kooples
- Conseillère vente
2013 - 2015
IDTGV
- Chargée de programmation
2013 - 2013
- Recrutement et programmation voyageurs acteurs
- Recherche et gestion de partenariats
Trendy Drink
- Responsable Communication et évènementiel
2012 - 2012
- Community management
- Gestion des partenariats
- organisation d’événements
- RP
Formations
Universidad De Valparaíso (Valparaiso)
Valparaiso
2010 - 2011
Licenciatura Negocios internacionales
ESC Montpellier
Montpellier
2009 - 2013
Master 2 Grande Ecole
