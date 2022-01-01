Léa MAALOUF

-
Musée du Quai Branly
- Enquête sur le public
Paris
maintenant
Participation à l'enquête collective sur le public du Musée du Quai Branly :
- Organisation des visites guidées du Musée
- Rédaction, préparation et administration des entretiens et questionnaires
- Accueuil des visiteurs
- Réunions avec l'équipe des relations publiques et de communication
- Analyse des données
- Elaboration d'un rapport final
Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet
- Assistante de communication et de relations publiques
maintenant
- Recherche d’un nouveau public (prospection, démarchage…)
- Contact des différents réseaux (scolaires, associatifs, comités d’entreprises…)
- Rédaction de lettres à destination du public et envois (mails, courriers…)
- Suivi des graphistes et imprimeurs (correction et consultation : affiches, brochures, cartons d’invitation, programmes de salle…)
- Suivi des partenaires médias
- Rédaction et suivi des bons de commande
- Mise à jour du site Internet
- Développement de la communication visuelle (promotion des événements sur les sites communautaires et recherches de nouvelles plateformes électroniques.)
Compagnie C(H)aracteres
- Chargée de Relations publiques et de communication
maintenant
Agence Kaleïdoskop
- Assistante de communication et de relations presse
maintenant
- Promotion de différents types de projets (Expositions de photos, festivals, spectacles, compagnies de cirque…)
- Rédaction des communiqués et dossiers de presse
- Suivi des partenaires médias
- Suivi de la revue de presse
- Création et suivi des brochures, affiches et programmes de salles
- Organisation des conférences de presse
- Relance (téléphone, e-mail, courrier…) et accueil des journalistes
- Mise à jour des sites Internet et suivi de toute la communication visuelle
- Mise à jour quotidienne du fichier presse (contact des supports, recherche de nouveaux médias…)
Tralalere
- Communication Manager
2012 - maintenant
Producer of digital educative content, Tralalere imagines new ways of putting information technology at the service of children education.
Tralalere creates cartoons for cross media productions, websites, serious games, mobile applications, ebooks, interactive museographic installations, card games, etc…
The company is also the coordinator for national awareness programs and the creator of online resource centers.
General duties at Tralalere :
- Developing strategic communication plans on all national & international projects especially the European program “Energy Bits” supported by the European commission
- Managing the corporate image of the company
- Creating communication plans according to the projects requirements
- Creating and writing all communication documents (flyers, posters, brochures, post cards, press releases, press kits, features, biographies, etc.)
- Coordinating & managing the participation on all national & international events (seminars, exhibitions, round tables, etc.)
- Following up on all public relations plans and PR dissemenation with the PR office
- Creating and managing the company social media communication (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, etc.)
- Updating & developing the projects websites
- Organizing all the events to promote the company projects
Asda'a Burson-Marsteller, Beirut-Lebanon
- Account Manager - Communication & PR Manager
2009 - 2011
In charge of a large portfolio of Clients:
Beirut Souks
Solidere
Solidere International
Silkor - Laser Medical Center
Landmark Group Retail (Centrepoint, Home Center, Max, Splash, etc.)
Samsung Electronics
Amadeus
Ford Motor
Worked for: Takreem Arab Achievement, Casino du Liban, Etablissements Antoine Massoud, Western Union, We Are Water Foundation, Lebanon & Gulf Bank.
Manage day-to-day operations on the assigned account, direct and supervise account executives, collaborate with all agency departments, and ensure that all projects are executed in a timely manner.
General Coordination and Follow up with Client on daily basis
Strategic Planning & Preparing annual Communication & PR plans for all clients
Supervision of the Media Monitoring Department, including the review of daily, monthly and yearly monitoring reports
Copywriting and Translation of Press releases
Dispatching and Follow up on Press releases with media
Copywriting and Translation of communication documents (official key-personnel speeches; Magazine/Newspaper’s features, interviews and insertions; event invitations)
Event Planning and Coordination from A to Z (contact with all suppliers, Media & VIP invitation, follow up & confirmation of attendance, Creative Branding, On ground support, etc.)
On going research of new opportunities
Media Trip coordination
Development of strong Media Relations through product placement, interviews, features, media tours, etc.
Coming up with Slogans and Signatures
Writing Story Boards and VOs
Assist in maintaining cohesive and consistent PR stories in the marketplace.
Assist in all ongoing CSR intiatives and activities.
Kaleïdoskop Agency
- Assistant of public relations and Communication
2008 - 2009
Kaleïdoskop is an agency specialized in advertizing cultural events. It handles the event from A to Z.
- Promoting different projects (Exhibitions, festivals, plays, artists…)
- Managing and writing Press kit and Press Releases
- Arranging meetings with Medias Partners
- Creating flyers, posters, invitation cards and brochures
- Contacting and meeting the journalists
- Managing Press events
- Updating companies’ websites
Athénée Théâtre Louis-jouvet
- Assistant of Communication and public relations
2008 - 2008
- Working with the Public Relations manager to develop Public Relation plans
- Executing Public Relation programs to raise the Theater activities to target the audience
(Students, teachers, professionals etc.)
- Managing Press events
- Managing outside suppliers (agencies, graphic designers, writers etc.)
- Managing local events including invitations, branding, logistics and giveaways.
- Signing and following up artists’ contracts
- Maintaining the website
- Managing the visual communication (uploading videos, advertise on the web…)
Tsen Productions
- Assistante de Communication
2007 - 2007
Prise en charge de la communication globale de plusieurs clients/Compagnies (Théâtre, Cirque, Musique...) et déplacements sur le terrain pour les programmations de l’été 2007…)