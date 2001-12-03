Leila SENHADJI

Ancienne étudiante en droit privé, j'ai acquis diverses expériences dans le domaine juridique, notamment en droit des affaires, droit social, recouvrement de créance, procédures collectives, etc...

Depuis 2004, je ne cesse d'accroître mes connaissances en propriété intellectuelle tout d'abord en tant qu'assistante ingénieur brevet jusqu'en 2008 et en tant que Paralegal (Administration de la PI) jusqu'à aujourd'hui



Former student in private law, I acquired diverse experiences in the legal domain, in particular in business law, employment law, debt collection, bankruptcy, etc ...

Since 2004, I continue to increase my knowledge in intellectual property. First, as an assistant at the Patent Department until 2008, and as a Paralegal until today.



Mes compétences :

Propriete intellectuelle

procedure civile

droit des affaires

corporate law