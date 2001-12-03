Leila SENHADJI

-
Gemalto
- IP Paralegal
Meudon
2014 - maintenant
GEVERS FRANCE
- Patent Paralegal
2014 - 2014
Westman, Champlin & Koehler, P.A.
- IP Paralegal
2014 - 2014
Learning process of the American Patent Law: Preparation of IDS Amendments Shells,
Preparation of the Request for Certificates of Corrections, Transmittal of Missing Requirements, Response to Informational Notice to Applicant, Response to Notice to File Corrected Application Papers, Response to notice to file missing of requirements and preparation of After Final Consideration Pilot request.
Preparation of books of Trademarks with the Status (check the Status on the Trademark Office Register.
ORANGE
- Patent paralegal
Paris
2013 - 2014
Schneider Electric
- IP Paralegal
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2013
- Assurer la gestion d'un portefeuille mondial de brevets, marques, dessins et modèles au sein du département de propriété industrielle: Dépôt, gestion des délais, délivrance, annuité.
- Gestion des bases de données (mise à jour, ...)
- Organisation de déplacement et de réunion
- Managing a global portfolio of patents, trademarks and designs in the Department of Industrial Property: filing, deadline management, maintenance fees (annuity).
- Management of databases (update,....)
- Organisation of travel and meeting
RHODIA OPERATIONS members of the Solvay Group
- ASSISTANTE BREVETS / PARALEGAL PATENT DEPT
2012 - 2012
Gestion de dossiers
- Gestion de courriers/Emails
- Gestion des délais
- Suivi de toute la procédure brevet
- Contact avec les inventeurs et différents pôle d'activité de l'entreprise
- Contact avec nos différents agents étrangers
Management
- Management of mails / emails
- Management of deadlines
- All patent proceeding (filing, examination, Official notification, granting)
- Contact with the inventors and various business division of the company
- Contact with our network of foreign correspondents
Consultation du portefeuille de brevet en cours sur les questions d'inscription (cession, licence, changement de raison sociale ; Vérification de la chaine de droit, interrogation de notre réseau de correspondants à l'étrangers pour préparation projet d'inscription.
Consultation with the Portfolio of current patents on the questions of recordal (transfer, license, change of name) Checking the chain of law, questioning our network of foreign correspondents in connection with this project of recordal.
BLETRY & ASSOCIES
- PARALEGAL / ADMINSTRATIF
2012 - 2012
Gestion de dossiers
- Gestion de courriers/Emails
- Gestion des délais
- Suivi de toute la procédure brevet du dépôt à la délivrance: Dépôt, procédure d'examen, délivrance et validation en europe
Facturation
- Etablissement de provisions, de notes de débit/crédit
Conseil auprès de notre clientèle sur les questions d'inscription (cession, licence, changement de raison sociale sur les brevets, marques et les dessins et modèles);
Gestion de ces formalités d'inscription auprès des différents offices (INPI, OEB, OMPI, OHMI) et via notre réseau de correspondants à l'étrangers
Prise en charge, Recherches sur les bases de données, ....
Management
- Management of mails / emails
- Management of deadlines
- All patent proceeding (filing, examination, Official notification, granting)
billing
- Establishment of provisions,Debit/Credit notes, quotation
Advising our clients on issues of recordal(assignment, license, change of name on patents, trademarks and designs);
Management of these formalities of recordal with the various offices (INPI, EPO, WIPO, OHIM) and via our network of foreign correspondents
Support, Research databases, ....
Cabinet Regimbeau
- PARALEGAL (ADMINISTRATION DE LA PI)
2008 - 2012
Conseil auprès de notre clientèle sur les questions d'inscription (cession, licence, changement de raison sociale sur les brevets, marques et les dessins et modèles);
Gestion de ces formalités d'inscription auprès des différents offices (INPI, OEB, OMPI, OHMI) et via notre réseau de correspondants à l'étrangers
Advising our clients on issues of recordal(assignment, license, change of name on patents, trademarks and designs);
Management of these formalities of recordal with the various offices (INPI, EPO, WIPO, OHIM) and via our network of foreign correspondents
Cabinet Regimbeau
- ASSISTANTE INGENIEUR BREVET / PATENT ASSISTANT
2004 - 2008
Gestion de dossiers
- Gestion de courriers/Emails
- Gestion des délais
- Suivi de toute la procédure brevet du dépôt à la délivrance
Secrétariat classique
- Gestion des appels téléphoniques
- Organisation de réunions, de déplacements
- Photocopies, Scannage de documents
- Commande de fournitures...
Facturation
- Etablissement de provisions, de notes de débit/crédit
Management
- Management of mails / emails
- Management of deadlines
- All patent proceeding (filing, examination, Official notification, granting)
Assistant
- Management of telephone,
- Organisation of meetings, travel
- Photocopying, Scanning documents
- Ordering supplies ...
billing
- Establishment of provisions,Debit/Credit notes, quotation
COCA COLA ENTREPRISE
- ASSISTANTE ADMINISTRATIVE / ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2003 - 2003
INTERIM / REMPLACEMENT
- Gestion du parc automobile
- Commande véhicule
- Gestion des assurances
- Gestion des Cartes carburant
- Gestion des bases de donnée (en cas de sinistre, ...)
Secrétariat classique / un peu de comptabilité / etc...
REPLACEMENT
- Fleet Management
- order to vehicle
- Management Insurance
- Management of Fuel Cards
- Management of databases (in case of disaster, ...)
Secretariat / some bookkeeping / etc ...
DIVERS CABINET D'AVOCAT / INTERIM
- ASSISTANTE JURIDIQUE / LEGAL ASSISTANT
2003 - 2004
Gestion des dossiers:
- Préparation des assignations,
- Rédaction des conclusions avec l'avocat,
- Préparation des dossiers de plaidoirie,
- Recherche de jurisprudence, .....
Assistanat classique:
- Gestion de l'agenda, des déplacements
- Gestion des appels,
- Accueil des clients,etc...
Management:
- Preparation of assignments,
- Drafting of conclusions with the lawyer,
- Preparation of files for the Plea
- Searching jurisprudence, .....
Assistant:
- Management of the agenda, travel
- Call Management,
- Reception of the clients, etc ...
GRISS
- REDACTRICE CONTENTIEUX / CONTENTIOUS COVERING
2002 - 2002
GRISS (Groupement en charge des cotisations retraites catégorie spectacle et audiovisuel).
CDD pendant mes études, j'avais la charge d'une centaine de dossier de recouvrement - procédure judiciaire (Mise en demeure, Assignation, signification et éxécution des jugements, ...) Mais aussi, contact client, protocole d'accord, émission de lettre de change,...
J'ai également vu les procédures collectives (pour les cas de liquidation et redressement judiciaire): Etablissement des déclarations de créances, etc...
CSD during my studies, I was in a recovery department - court proceedings (formal, assignment, meaning and enforcement of judgments, ...) But also, customer contact, payment schedule, issue bill of exchange, the bankruptcy (for the liquidation of the companies): Establishment of declaration of debt to appointed liquidator and uncollectible, etc ....
MATIGNON / GOUVERNEMENT
- ADMINISTRATIF pour le SGG Int, Coll local et Outre mer
2001 - 2002
Remplacement congés - mi/temps du 3 décembre 2001 au 11 janvier 2002
Compte-rendu des réunions ministérielles et interministérielles, convocation au réunion, gestion des appels + secrétariat classique
CABINET D'AVOCAT PARIS 16ème
- ASSISTANTE JURIDIQUE / LEGAL ASSISTANT
2001 - 2001
Gestion des dossiers:
- Préparation des assignations,
- Rédaction des conclusions avec l'avocat,
- Préparation des dossiers de plaidoirie
Assistanat classique:
- Gestion de l'agenda, des déplacements
- Gestion des appels,
- Accueil des clients,etc...