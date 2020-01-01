Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lesli PAYEN
Ajouter
Lesli PAYEN
CLERMONT-FERRAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BAT SM
- Directeur commercial
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Sup De Co (Lyon)
Lyon
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Alexandre SCHULZ TAVERNE
Emmanuelle SIPP
Florent CUENIN
Guyomard YVES
Julien LANET
Marc LOUINEAU
Raphael COELHO
Solenne J.
Véronique LANOYE