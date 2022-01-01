Lhocine GOUNI

More than 7 years of experience. Software development , hands on experience in software development life cycle planning, estimation, project tracking and project delivery Skills in Java, J2EE, Tomcat, MQ, JMS, Spring, Web Services, Struts, Hibernate, Solr, Lucene, Mysql, Oracle. Involvement in requirement gathering, testing and support. Good communication, analytical and interpersonal skills.



Mes compétences :

API

api Twitter

J2EE

J2EE Spring

JAVA

Java j2ee

Jpa

JSP

Linkedin

MySQL

Mysql & Oracle

Oracle

Spring

Spring JPA

Struts

Twitter

Twitter API

Viadeo

Wicket

Conseil

JavaScript

ITIL

SQL

Informatique

Java EE

Java Platform

Gestion de projet

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Web Services

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

Hibernate

Spring Framework

Apache Maven

Struts Web Application Framework

Linux

WebSphere MQ

Personal Home Page

Microsoft Windows

AJAX

Java Messaging Service

UML/OMT

Responsible for executing test cases

Microsoft SQL Server

Mantis

Jboss

jQuery

Technical support

TOAD

Service Oriented Architecture

Scrum Methodology

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft .NET Technology

Jonas

JavaServer Faces

HP QUALITY CENTER

Enterprise Java Beans

Enterprise Architecture skills

ECLiPSe

Cascading Style Sheets

Apache Wicket

Apache WEB Server

Apache Subversion

Apache Axis

project delivery Skills

notifications management

manage texts

manage products

manage mechanical breakdowns

interpersonal skills

corrective maintenance

controlling management

XPath