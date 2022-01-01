Lhocine GOUNI

Menu

More than 7 years of experience. Software development , hands on experience in software development life cycle planning, estimation, project tracking and project delivery Skills in Java, J2EE, Tomcat, MQ, JMS, Spring, Web Services, Struts, Hibernate, Solr, Lucene, Mysql, Oracle. Involvement in requirement gathering, testing and support. Good communication, analytical and interpersonal skills.

Mes compétences :
API
api Twitter
J2EE
J2EE Spring
JAVA
Java j2ee
Jpa
JSP
Linkedin
MySQL
Mysql & Oracle
Oracle
Spring
Spring JPA
Struts
Twitter
Twitter API
Viadeo
Wicket
Conseil
JavaScript
ITIL
SQL
Informatique
Java EE
Java Platform
Gestion de projet
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Web Services
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Hibernate
Spring Framework
Apache Maven
Struts Web Application Framework
Linux
WebSphere MQ
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows
AJAX
Java Messaging Service
UML/OMT
Responsible for executing test cases
Microsoft SQL Server
Mantis
Jboss
jQuery
Technical support
TOAD
Service Oriented Architecture
Scrum Methodology
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft .NET Technology
Jonas
JavaServer Faces
HP QUALITY CENTER
Enterprise Java Beans
Enterprise Architecture skills
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
Apache Wicket
Apache WEB Server
Apache Subversion
Apache Axis
project delivery Skills
notifications management
manage texts
manage products
manage mechanical breakdowns
interpersonal skills
corrective maintenance
controlling management
XPath

Entreprises

  • Business & Decision - Senior Java/J2EE Consultant

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2014 Project: A website (RTC-Thalys) to manage of real-time reservations, travelers and Thalys trains.

    * Configuring the J2EE application on JBoss, MQSeries, MySQL Cluster and Load balancer. ;
    * Developed and maintained the website.
    * Web Services implementation using CXF.
    * Monitoring implementation of web services. ;
    * Real-Time traffic data controlling management. ;
    * Database (Mysql Cluster) management.
    * Alarms and notifications management.
    * Drawings and documentation updates. ;
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects. ;
    * Enterprise Architecture skills. ;
    * Ability to work independently as well as in team, through a methodological approach Affinity for agile methodologies.
    * UML and MDA modelling. ;
    * Define the software architecture, the components of an application and their interactions

    Development Tools : EJB - JBoss - JSF - MQSeries - JMS - Mysql Cluster - Load balancer - Maven - SOAPUI - Hibernat - WEB SERVICES.


    Senior Java/J2EE Consultant (Business & Decision - Luxembourg)

  • Business & Decision - Senior Java/J2EE Consultant

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2014 Project : A web services (REST) to dematerialize paper tickets (ticketless)

    * Configuring the J2EE application on CXF, REST, MySQL. ;
    * Developed and implemented new software, bugs, and defect tracking regarding use and functionality of new interfaces.
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Fixed bugs. ;
    * Configuring the project with continuous integration (Maven, SVN, Jenkins, Artifactory, Sonar). ;
    * Enterprise Architecture skills. ;
    * Define the software architecture, the components of an application and their interactions

    Development Tools : Tomcat - Struts - Spring Security - JPA - Hibernate - Mysql - MQSeries - JMS - AcrtiveMQ - Maven - SOAPUI - WEB SERVICES - CXF.


    Consultant (Capgemini - France)

  • Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence - Java/J2EE Software Engineer

    PARIS 17 2012 - 2013 Project : Update the information system driving license to comply with the European format.

    * Testing software to identify and resolve problems from a end users perspective. ;
    * Assist other members of the team get skills ;
    * In charge of testing developed software against specified requirements.
    * Accurately monitoring and recording results in test documentation.
    * Preparing detailed test plans, acceptance criteria and test scenarios for each project.
    * Liaising with developers and programmers to swiftly resolve faults.
    * Analysing, writing reports & communicating results to colleagues & managers.
    * Monitoring the testing process and identifying and logging test failures.
    * Performing peer reviews and estimates. ;
    * Testing full product suite's, identifying problems & resolving them with the development team.

    Development Tools : HP QUALITY CENTER - SOAPUI - SPRING BATH.


    Java/J2EE Software Engineer (Steria - France)

  • Steria MedShore - Software Engineer

    Casablanca 2010 - 2012 Project : Development a Website of Apec (www.apec.fr) in Java/J2EE (AGILE Scrum method).

    * Implemented website using Wicket-Spring-Hibernate. ;
    * Customized Lucene's scoring mechanism to simplify explanation output
    * Designed/implemented full-cycle indexing/searching (solr lucene).
    * Added date sorting, Advanced Search functionality and content highlighting functionality.
    * Fixed bugs, and defect tracking regarding use and functionality of new interfaces.
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Ability to work independently as well as in team, through a methodological approach Affinity for agile methodologies.

    Development Tools : METHODE SCRUM AGILE - ECLIPSE - JAVA - J2EE - JUNIT - WICKET - SPRING - MAVEN - JPA - JQUERY - WEB SERVICES - CXF - LUCENE - SOLR -ORACLE - SALESFORCE (CRM) - JETTY -TOMCAT - JIRA - CONFLUENCE - SONAR - HUDSON - FISHY - CHECKSTYLE - PMD - WINDOWS - API TWITTER - API VIADEO - API FACEBOOK - API LINKEDIN - SOLR ENGINE - LUCENE

    Software Engineer (Open Group - France)

  • OPEN - Software Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2010 Project: A WEB application using Java/J2EE. This application used to manage mechanical breakdowns of SNCF.

    * Configuring the J2EE application on Tomcat, SVN, Oracle. ;
    * Developed and maintained the web application. ;
    * Database (Oracle) management. ;
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects. ;
    * Fixed bugs.

    Development Tools : ORACLE - ECLIPSE - JAVA - J2EE - STRUTS - SPRING JDBC - MAVEN - JAVASCRIPT -TOMCAT - WINDOWS - LINUX



    Software Engineer (Open Group - France)

  • OPEN - Software Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2010 Project: A web application using .NET. This application used to manage products, stored and personnel clarins.

    * Analysis functionality of existing applications and their business vocabulary.
    * Testing software to identify and resolve problems from a end users perspective.
    * In charge of testing developed software against specified requirements.
    * Preparing detailed test plans, acceptance criteria and test scenarios for each project.
    * Liaising with developers and programmers to swiftly resolve faults.
    * Analysing, writing reports & communicating results to colleagues & managers.
    * Responsible for Writing and executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Participation in follow-up meetings.

    Development Tools : SQL SERVER - .NET - AJAX - JAVASCRIPT - WINDOWS - LINUX - MANTIS - EXCEL



    Software Engineer (Open Group - France)

  • OPEN - Software Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2009 Project: A WEB application using Java/J2EE. This application used to manage texts of laws to the National Assembly.

    * Analysis functionality of existing applications and their business vocabulary.
    * Testing software to identify and resolve problems from a end users perspective.
    * In charge of testing developed software against specified requirements.
    * Preparing detailed test plans, acceptance criteria and test scenarios for each project.
    * Liaising with developers and programmers to swiftly resolve faults.
    * Analysing, writing reports & communicating results to colleagues & managers.
    * Responsible for Writing and executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Participation in follow-up meetings.

    Development Tools : MYSQL - JAVA - J2EE - STRUTS - SPRING - HIBERNATE - AJAX - JAVASCRIPT -TOMCAT - WEBSERVICES - WINDOWS - LINUX - MANTIS - EXCEL.


    Software Engineer (Open Group - France)

  • OPEN - Software Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2009 Project: A WEB applications using Java/J2EE. These Applications used to corrective and evolutionary maintenance of websites STIF.

    * Writing technical and functional documentation ;
    * Implemented website using Java, Spring, Hibernate and SQL Server.
    * Fixed bugs, and defect tracking regarding use and functionality of new interfaces.
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Implemented of the delivery process.
    * Technical support to the client


    Development Tools : SQL SERVER - ECLIPSE - JAVA - J2EE - STRUTS - HIBERNATE - AJAX - JAVASCRIPT -TOMCAT - WEBSERVICES - WINDOWS - IIS -LINUX


    Software Engineer (Open Group - France)

  • OPEN - Software Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2009 Project: An application using PHP & Java. This project using for "distance selling" by Mobile phone operator (Orange). This application to corrective maintenance and scalable application that manages mobile phone subscribers of Orange.

    * Developed and maintained the website. ;
    * Integrated new features into existing Web applications. ;
    * Web Services implementation using Axis. ;
    * Writing technical and functional documentation ;
    * Implemented website using PHP, CSS, javascript and Oracle.
    * Fixed bugs, and defect tracking regarding use and functionality of new interfaces.
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects.
    * Implemented of the delivery process.
    * Technical support to the client ;
    * Assisting customers with their enquiries.
    * UML and MDA modelling.


    Development Tools : ORACLE - ECLIPSE PHP (PHP, JAVASCRIPT, AJAX), - AJAX - PHP - JAVASCRIPT - WEBSPHERE MQSERIES - WAMP5 (APACHE, PHP) - JAVA - WEBSERVICES - JONAS -TOAD (ORACLE) - LINUX.


    Software Engineer (ITN - France)

  • ITN Consultants - Software Engineer

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 6 months internship: Responsible for designing and implementing software packages for insurance companies.

    * Implemented website using Eclipse RCP, Spring, Hibernate and Oracle.
    * Fixed bugs, and defect tracking regarding use and functionality of new interfaces.
    * Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results and defects.

    Development Tools : ORACLE - ECLIPSE RCP - J2EE - SOA - HIBERNATE - TOAD

Formations

  • Evry Val D'Essonne University, France (Evry)

    Evry 2006 - 2007 Master M2 of Computer Science

  • University Paris XII

    Créteil, Ile De France 2004 - 2005 Master M2 of Nanotechnologies

Réseau

