Linda BENCHOUBA
Linda BENCHOUBA
Lyon
Entreprises
SMERRA
- Delegué mutualiste
Lyon
2014 - 2014
Institut Laue Langevin
- Stagiaire RH
2014 - 2014
e2v Semiconductors
- Assistante RH
Saint-Egrève
2014 - maintenant
UFC Que Choisir
- Stagiaire service Juridique
Paris
2013 - 2014
Conseil Géneral de l'Isere
- Stagiaire service Juridique
Grenoble
2012 - 2012
Formations
Cesi Animateur QSE
Grenoble
2014 - maintenant
UPMF Grenoble
Grenoble
2013 - 2014
licence Ressources Humaines et Paie
UPMF , IUT2
Grenoble
2011 - 2013
DUT Carrieres Juridiques
Réseau
Antoine LE MOING
Cyril GERY
Delphine PELLOUX
Stéphane VASSARD
Vanrumbeke JEROME