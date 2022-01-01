Menu

Linda BRUEL

Suresnes

Entreprises

  • Servier Laboratories Ireland Ltd. - Regulatory Affairs Associate

    Suresnes 2016 - maintenant

  • Arkopharma - Regulatory Affairs Coordinator (Medicinal products / Medical Devices)

    Carros 2012 - 2016 • Medicinal products (Drugs, Herbal drugs and Homeopathy):
    - Regulatory evaluation for new product development and life cycle management (variations, renewals).
    - Redaction of module 3 of the CTD (CMC) for new MA and variation applications.
    - Coordinate elaboration of technical files (modules 1 to 5 of the CTD).
    - Submission to Health Authorities of MA applications, variations (Quality, Safety) and renewals. Planning and tracking of submissions. Follow up with authorities. Coordinate the preparation of responses to questions.
    - Regulatory review of product information (SmPC, labelling, PIL) and advertising material.
    - Regulatory intelligence.

    • Medical devices (Class I and IIa)
    - Writing, compilation and maintenance of CE technical files.
    - Coordination and oversight of risk analysis meetings (ISO 14971).
    - Submission of and follow-up on CE technical files with notified bodies.
    - Portfolio management, review of labelling and advertising material, regulatory intelligence.

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Regulatory Affairs Internship

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 Regulatory Affairs – CMC Global Projects:
    Elaboration of a global regulatory strategy for manufacturing site transfers (grouping of variations by centralized, MRP and national procedures). Survey of international countries specific to manufacturing site transfers.

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Regulatory Affairs Training

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 Regulatory Affairs – Clinical and Preclinical Development
    - Support for clinical and preclinical parts in the submission of a Repeat Use Procedure (MRP). Elaboration of modules 4 and 5 with reformatting from NTA to CTD format.
    - Gap analysis of the new WHO prequalification vaccines process.

  • Hôpital Neurologique Lyon Est - Centre de Médecine Nucléaire - Hospital internship - full-time (5ème année Hospitalo-Universitaire)

    2010 - 2011 Nuclear medicine care service:
    Retrospective study on long-term predictability of a thyroid cancer marker (thyroglobulin).

  • Hospices Civiles de Lyon - Hospital internship - half-time (Externe en pharmacie)

    2008 - 2010 - Biology center (Centre de biologie et de pathologie du Groupement Hospitalier Est)
    - Hematology laboratory (Laboratoire d’hématologie de l’hôpital de la Croix-Rousse)
    - Immunology laboratory (Laboratoire d’immunologie du Centre Hospitalier Lyon Sud)
    - Hospital pharmacy (Pharmacie hospitalière de l’Hôpital Edouard Herriot)

Formations

