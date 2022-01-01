Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda CELLE
Ajouter
Linda CELLE
COULAINES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Coulaines
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Wall Street Institute
- Director
maintenant
Wall Street Institute
- Director
2005 - 2012
Formations
New York University - Tish School Of The Arts : Film & Television (New York, Ny)
New York, Ny
1983 - 1986
Réseau
David CREBER
Eric SOUCY
Guillaume PAVAGEAU
Guy DUPUY
Juliette CATREVAUX
Laurent RICHARD
Nicolas COURBET
Simon DE CAGNY
Sophie DIVE
Stéphanie TEYSSIER GRANGEMARE