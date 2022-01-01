Menu

Linda CELLE

COULAINES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Coulaines

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Wall Street Institute - Director

    maintenant

  • Wall Street Institute - Director

    2005 - 2012

Formations

  • New York University - Tish School Of The Arts : Film & Television (New York, Ny)

    New York, Ny 1983 - 1986

Réseau