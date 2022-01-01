Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda HABIB
Ajouter
Linda HABIB
Mont-Saint-Aignan
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cpm
- Animatrice commercial
Mont-Saint-Aignan
2013 - maintenant
Franck provost, Chloé.........
Districom
- Animatrice commercial
2013 - maintenant
sony
Opticom
- Animatrice commerciale
2012 - maintenant
orange
Dmf
- Animatrice commerciale
2012 - 2013
nespresso bulgari...
Formations
Westford
Grenoble
2009 - 2011
bts nrc
Lycée ORT
Lyon
2006 - 2013
Réseau
Benoit FOUGERAIS
Benoît MORIN
Franck PARSAT
Jean Claude LEROY
Jean-Claude SIMON
Michel REVERTE
Perfeo AGENCE CONSEIL EN COMMUNICATION DIGITALE
Rachele CASTANET
Wannis DJILLALI
Xavier BUREAU