Clément REGNIER
Clément REGNIER
Roubaix
En résumé
Entreprises
Altima°
- Developpeur Web
Roubaix
2014 - 2015
HAVANA IT & APPS
- Développeur Web
2014 - 2014
Consultant en projet Web - PHP Symfony 2
Axxone System
- Développeur PHP
Lyon
2012 - 2014
Logica
- Développeur PHP
COMPIEGNE
2011 - 2011
Formations
BME - Budapest University Of Technology And Economics (Budapest)
Budapest
2012 - 2012
Master 1
ESAIP
Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou
2011 - 2012
Glyndwr University (Wrexham)
Wrexham
2011 - 2011
Licence 3 - Informatique
IT
ECOLE SUP’ LA MACHE
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Chef de Projet en Informatique et Réseau - Titre homologué niveau II
Lycée ORT
Lyon
2008 - 2010
Informatique et Réseaux
Alexandra NOIRAULT
Anissa SALHI
Bonnet PHILIPPE
Effektiv, CONSEIL EN RECRUTEMENT
Guillaume SÉVERIN
Hélène LY
Julienne LAURENZ
Kevin PINERO
Nicolas DE BOSSCHER