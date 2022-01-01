Menu

Clément REGNIER

Roubaix

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Altima° - Developpeur Web

    Roubaix 2014 - 2015

  • HAVANA IT & APPS - Développeur Web

    2014 - 2014 Consultant en projet Web - PHP Symfony 2

  • Axxone System - Développeur PHP

    Lyon 2012 - 2014

  • Logica - Développeur PHP

    COMPIEGNE 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • BME - Budapest University Of Technology And Economics (Budapest)

    Budapest 2012 - 2012 Master 1

  • ESAIP

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou 2011 - 2012

  • Glyndwr University (Wrexham)

    Wrexham 2011 - 2011 Licence 3 - Informatique

    IT

  • ECOLE SUP’ LA MACHE

    Lyon 2010 - 2011 Chef de Projet en Informatique et Réseau - Titre homologué niveau II

  • Lycée ORT

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Informatique et Réseaux

Réseau