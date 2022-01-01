Lingyun ZHANG

I love fashion, I love teamwork, I believe that a person may be faster, together we can go further.



More than 7 years experience as an engineer in DECATHLON for different textile products (luggage, protection, bras and golf / running clothing) allowed me to be a referent on my job, to master textile processes and to be an expert on costing.



Double education profile: ENSISA Textile Engineer and fashion designer and also pattern maker at the Shandong University of Art & Design allowed me to reach a high level of creativity and adaptation.



Profil oriented: Buyer “cost killer” & Industrialisation & offre ''Product manager''.Looking for work in Shanghai from February 2016





Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Modélisme

Méthodes de conception et de production

Gestion et Organisation de production

Méthode de montage en textile

Patronage et gradation

Toiliste

Maîtrise et Optimise le prix de reviens

Stylisme

Qualité produits et processus

Outil informatique