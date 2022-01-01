Linh NGUYEN QUOC

I'm a 34 years old man with a vietnamese background. I grew up in France and trained, and has work experience in research and engineering in agriculture in almost all continents and on very different crops. After travelling, training and working on orchids, ostriches, cotton, seaweed, , yeast, sisal, I am now specializing on rubber trees planting and rubber production. I have been working in difficult conditions, remote and isolated locations with limited equipment and comfort. As for international institutions, governement project, or private companies. Above all, I enjoy learning to work with people from different background and culture.



Mes compétences :

Agriculture

Gestion de projet

Gestion de crise

Agronomie

Management