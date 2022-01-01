Menu

Linh NGUYEN QUOC

PARIS

I'm a 34 years old man with a vietnamese background. I grew up in France and trained, and has work experience in research and engineering in agriculture in almost all continents and on very different crops. After travelling, training and working on orchids, ostriches, cotton, seaweed, , yeast, sisal, I am now specializing on rubber trees planting and rubber production. I have been working in difficult conditions, remote and isolated locations with limited equipment and comfort. As for international institutions, governement project, or private companies. Above all, I enjoy learning to work with people from different background and culture.

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Gestion de projet
Gestion de crise
Agronomie
Management

Entreprises

  • Socfin - Chef Departement Agricole

    2011 - maintenant Socapalm Edea, ex Ferme Suisse, palmier a huile, récolte et entretien de 4000ha en rapport, entretien de 1000ha de jeune culture. Planting de 300ha. Germoir, Prépépinière et pépinière de 90000 plantules. Implementation démarche pour certification HSE. Amenagement et creation des routes de plantation, achat production villageoise.

  • SOCFIN - Assistant Plantation Manager

    2008 - 2011 Sent on the rubber plantation project in Weala, Liberia, I was first in charge of the tapping operations department. Beside the upkeeping of the production level, I implemented the administrative restructuration of the department, with all the procedures regarding material, agro chemical, fuel issuance, receipt and follow up.

    I am now involved in the 500ha extension program of rubber trees planting. Including, nursery preparation, budwood garden management, land clearing and preparation, and dirt road construction.

  • SPSM (Société des Plantations de Sisal du Mandraré) - Directeur Technique/Directeur

    2007 - 2008 At the head of the technical department of a 6000ha plantation of Sisal in Madagascar, I was first in charge of the technical department and reduce by half the fuel consomption per ton of sisal produced. Then occasionally and permanently until the end of my contract I put an end to all theft of spare parts, reduced sabotage on the agro machineries. I also reorganized the conditionning department to increase supervision on quality of the brushing and the sorting out of the sisal fibers to increase the value of the end product. I've also been in charge of the restructuration of the workforce and downsizing of the workers in negociation/collaboration with labour union and ministry of labour.

  • LESAFFRE FEED ADDITIVES - Responsable projet probiotique

    2006 - 2007 Implementation of the research program collaboration between LFA and the University of Mexico, on the probiotic effects of Saccharomyces Cervisiae on Tilapias.

  • Volunteer Service Overseas - Extension Officer

    2003 - 2004 In charge of the recruiting and training of local communities on seaweed farming as alternative cash crop in the lagoons of the Republic of Kiribati, Micronesia as an European Community funded project in collaboration with the government of the Republic of Kiribati.
    Other responsabilities included the daily monitoring of environmental parameters and seaweed growth.

    4 farms started, and the project showed that the required environmental conditions were not met to sustainably grow the 2 species of seaweed formerly introduced.

Formations

  • Wageningen University And Research Centre (Wageningen)

    Wageningen 2000 - 2001 Crop protection, Integrated Pest Management

    Master degree in crop protection

  • Institut Supérieur Technique Outre Mer ISTOM

    Cergy Pontoise 1996 - 2000 Production Végétale

Réseau