As an Administrative associate, I am in place to support a company or organization, team or manager. Although we act as the life blood for most businesses, there is a common misconception that it’s an easy job that anyone can do.



This, however, is not true, and there are many very specific qualities that differentiate a good administrative associate from a great one. With the economy in poor shape, many businesses have been forced to cut back their staff, so the responsibilities of administrative associates have increased significantly.



1. Communication Skills;

2. Organizational Skills;

3. Time Management Skills;

4. Dependability and Reliability;

5. Confidentiality;

6. Customer or Client Service Orientation.



An administrative associate must know how to work with clients, find out what they need and want and deliver it with ease. A positive experience with my job will reflect positively on the business overall.



All this experience, I got working with the World Business Organization ( ICC) International Chamber of Commerce, Cameroon National Comittee.





