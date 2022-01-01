Menu

Lionel ARAMBOURG

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Grand Lyon - Chef de projet Industrie à la Mission Vallée de la Chimie

    Lyon 2013 - maintenant Promotion du territoire.
    Gestion des projets d'implantation d'entreprises.

  • CCI Côte-d'or - Responsable pôle industrie

    DIJON Cedex 2003 - 2013

Formations

Réseau