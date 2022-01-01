Retail
Lionel ARAMBOURG
Lionel ARAMBOURG
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Grand Lyon
- Chef de projet Industrie à la Mission Vallée de la Chimie
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Promotion du territoire.
Gestion des projets d'implantation d'entreprises.
CCI Côte-d'or
- Responsable pôle industrie
DIJON Cedex
2003 - 2013
Formations
POLYTECH LYON (ISTIL)
Villeurbanne
1995 - 1998
Ingénieur
Réseau
Cyrille LAMBERT
Francis LÉCHENAULT
Isabelle GAMBU
Jérôme GONNU
Lucille PAIN
Marie Thérèse SEICHON
Nathalie DELARCHE
Nicolas GOELZER
Olivier BOURDON
Philippe ROUILLER