Lionel BARAQUE

-
dotsquare
- Gérant
2016 - maintenant
Services informatiques à l'entreprise.
Infogérance, infrastructures informatiques
-
Clinique François Chénieux
- Infirmier
2015 - 2016
Service d'accueil des urgences
-
Penta.ch
- Security and network engineer
2009 - 2011
-
Exaprobe
- Security analyst
Villeurbanne
2007 - 2009
Analyste en Sécurité des Systèmes d'information.
Support et supervision des produits de sécurité ( Checkpoint, Netasq, Juniper, opensource, ...)
-
ESR
- Technicien réseau
Courbevoie
2005 - 2007
Prestation de service en réseaux LAN et WAN
-
Telindus
- Technicien réseaux
LES ULIS
2001 - 2005
-Intégration de réseaux LAN et WAN
-Sécurité