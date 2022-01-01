Menu

Lionel BARAQUE

GENEVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • dotsquare - Gérant

    2016 - maintenant Services informatiques à l'entreprise.
    Infogérance, infrastructures informatiques

  • Clinique François Chénieux - Infirmier

    2015 - 2016 Service d'accueil des urgences

  • Penta.ch - Security and network engineer

    2009 - 2011

  • Exaprobe - Security analyst

    Villeurbanne 2007 - 2009 Analyste en Sécurité des Systèmes d'information.

    Support et supervision des produits de sécurité ( Checkpoint, Netasq, Juniper, opensource, ...)

  • ESR - Technicien réseau

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2007 Prestation de service en réseaux LAN et WAN

  • Telindus - Technicien réseaux

    LES ULIS 2001 - 2005 -Intégration de réseaux LAN et WAN
    -Sécurité

Formations

Réseau