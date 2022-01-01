Lionel BERNARD

Mes compétences :
Site supervision
administration management
Offshore Oil & Gas
Logistics
Entreprises
JPA INGENIERIE CONSEILS - Shopping Center LES
2013 - maintenantPilote B
Providing the interface between the Land Lord and the renters, the technical following from the administrative phase to the opening within the frameworks of the construction of the building.
JPA INGENIERIE CONSEILS - Shopping Center BEAUGRENELLE
2012 - 2013Pilote B
Providing the interface between the Land Lord and the renters, the technical following from the administrative phase to the opening within the frameworks of the construction of the building.
YemenLNG
- Site Supervisor
2008 - 2009Site supervision of technical buildings such as substations, chemical store, CCR and warehouse.
Site supervision of administration building, 30 blocks accomodation, kitchen-restaurant, sport centre, airfield...
In charge of all the precommissionning/commissionning for building discilpline in accordance with ICAPS (TOTAL software)
YemenLNG
- CIVIL/BUILDING SUPERVISOR
2007 - 2009Site supervision on accommodations (12000m²) and facilities (CCR, airstrip, restaurant/canteen, security bldg, administration bldg, substation x7...) following the British Standards.
All precommissioning & commissioning activities for civil and building works in accordance with ICAPS (Total software).
Ensuring all the HSE rules applied on site.
Weekly report.
YemenLNG
- BUILDING SUPERVISOR Working
2007 - 2007YemenLNG-Yemen-(Total) www.yemenlng.com
closely with the HSSE Department for sustainable developments and environmental strategies.
Site supervision on schools (x4), 350m offshore breakwaters for fishermen (x3), military camps along the pipeline.
Transport logistic for the basalt stones supply for the breakwaters (100 trucks with a 15km trip between quarry and site).
Ensuring all the HSE rules applied on site.
Yemen LNG
- Transport Supervisor / Site Supervisor
2007 - 2008Following the basalt supply for 3x 300m offshore breakwaters.
Site supervision of breakwaters, military camps, schools, other buildings
Manuservices
- LOGISTICS SUPERVISOR Following and checking
2003 - 2005LOGISTICS SUPERVISOR
Following and checking of the material supply for UGINE ALZ (aluminum factory).
Reorganization of the warehouse area (more than 2M EUR of spare parts) in collaboration with a new software used by the company.
MANUAL HANDLING
Working with the 3x8.
Reception of the material, housekeeping of the warehouse.