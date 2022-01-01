Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lionel BICHET
Ajouter
Lionel BICHET
ARLINGTON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EasyBoston
- Co-fondateur
2016 - maintenant
EasyBoston, agence de relocalisation pour les francophones dans la région de Boston
http://youreasyboston.com
Kering
- Functional Area Manager
Paris
2013 - 2015
SMILE
- Consultant ECM
Asnières-sur-Seine
2010 - 2013
VDoc Software
- Consultant
Charbonnières les bains
2003 - 2010
VDoc Software, éditeur de logiciel colaboratif avec la suite Vdoc
http://www.vdocsuite.com
Formations
EDHEC Nice
Nice
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Estelle PERRUSSEL EX-RENAULT
Franck PETIT
Frederic GUSTO
Hélène ZYSMAN
Jonathan DUFF
Kais ZAYATI
Olivier GAUTIER
Sébastien LAURENT-CHARVET
Sophie MADET
Sophie MOREAU