Lionel FIAT

REVEL

En résumé

See my detailed profile on LinkedIN at http://www.linkedin.com/in/lionelfiat

Mes compétences :
GPRS
3G
IMS
UMTS
Réseaux mobiles
GSM
LTE
Wimax
Mobile
IoT
Java
Cloud
M2M

Entreprises

  • Sirlan Technologies - Solutions Project Manager & Architect

    2013 - maintenant Schneider Electric - Connected Power & Space: Solutions Project Manager & Architect

  • Cloud Seas - Co-Fondateur / CEO / Consulting

    2008 - 2013 Cloud Seas developps solutions for mobile operator multi-screen strategies: operator services are offered on each screen and unified.

    The Cloud Seas first solution is an operator service platform enabler for netbooks and tablets with embedded 3G.
    The solution enables the operator to deploy in a controled way, its services & applications such:
    * its mail, multimedia (music, TV, photo) clients
    * its App store
    The operator services can be offered on device with:
    * a single OS: Linux netbook remix, Meego, Android, ...
    * a paralell fast boot environment to windows

    Our first innovative solution is patented.

  • Teamlog - Consultant Réseaux et Telecoms

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008 Consulting areas: Strategy & Marketing, Product & Services, R&D, Innovation in
    Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC): UMA, IMS, Femtocells
    Mobile and wireless networks: GSM, GPRS, UMTS, LTE-SAE, WiFi, Wimax
    Interworking solutions: 3GPP-GAN (UMA) (inventor), I-WLAN / IMS, UMTS-Wimax, Wifi-Wimax

  • Alcatel Lucent - Chef de projet

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Alcatel Lucent Research & Innovation:
    * product concept WIXXX (Wifi & Wimax Interworking and mobility)

  • Alcatel - Chef de projet

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Alcatel Research & Innovation:
    * product concept Hybrid UNC (UMA Network Controler)
    UMA for CS domain combined with I-WLAN for PS domain
    * product concept WAC evolution (Wimax Access Controler)
    Mobility, Qos/IMS, paging management

  • Alcatel - Ingénieur Research Innovation

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Alcatel Research & Innovation:
    * product concept WNC (Wifi Network Controler)
    Mobility, Qos in a Wifi centralized architecture (OEM with Airspace and Aruba)

  • Alcatel - Ingenieur conception developpement logiciel

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Alcatel - Evolium:
    * design and specification of perfomance management domain
    * development of mediation components managing UMTS NodeB and RNC Router

  • Alcatel - Ingenieur Systeme

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Alcatel - Evolium:
    * Specification of Marketing and Technical Feature for RNC for Evolium JV (Alcatel-Fujitsu)

  • Sagem - Consultant Fortel: Chef de projet RNC

    PARIS 2000 - 2000 * System definition for RNC telecom interfaces

  • Alcatel - Consultant Alten: Ingenieur conception developpement logiciel

    Paris 1998 - 2000 * System specification of SGSN R1
    * Design and Software in SGSN development team: Gb/Gn protocol stacks
    * Pre-integration of SGSN with a terminal prototype

Formations

