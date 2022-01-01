Lionel FIAT

-
Sirlan Technologies
- Solutions Project Manager & Architect
2013 - maintenant
Schneider Electric - Connected Power & Space: Solutions Project Manager & Architect
-
Cloud Seas
- Co-Fondateur / CEO / Consulting
2008 - 2013
Cloud Seas developps solutions for mobile operator multi-screen strategies: operator services are offered on each screen and unified.
The Cloud Seas first solution is an operator service platform enabler for netbooks and tablets with embedded 3G.
The solution enables the operator to deploy in a controled way, its services & applications such:
* its mail, multimedia (music, TV, photo) clients
* its App store
The operator services can be offered on device with:
* a single OS: Linux netbook remix, Meego, Android, ...
* a paralell fast boot environment to windows
Our first innovative solution is patented.
-
Teamlog
- Consultant Réseaux et Telecoms
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2008
Consulting areas: Strategy & Marketing, Product & Services, R&D, Innovation in
Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC): UMA, IMS, Femtocells
Mobile and wireless networks: GSM, GPRS, UMTS, LTE-SAE, WiFi, Wimax
Interworking solutions: 3GPP-GAN (UMA) (inventor), I-WLAN / IMS, UMTS-Wimax, Wifi-Wimax
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Chef de projet
Paris
2006 - 2007
Alcatel Lucent Research & Innovation:
* product concept WIXXX (Wifi & Wimax Interworking and mobility)
-
Alcatel
- Chef de projet
Paris
2004 - 2006
Alcatel Research & Innovation:
* product concept Hybrid UNC (UMA Network Controler)
UMA for CS domain combined with I-WLAN for PS domain
* product concept WAC evolution (Wimax Access Controler)
Mobility, Qos/IMS, paging management
-
Alcatel
- Ingénieur Research Innovation
Paris
2003 - 2004
Alcatel Research & Innovation:
* product concept WNC (Wifi Network Controler)
Mobility, Qos in a Wifi centralized architecture (OEM with Airspace and Aruba)
-
Alcatel
- Ingenieur conception developpement logiciel
Paris
2001 - 2003
Alcatel - Evolium:
* design and specification of perfomance management domain
* development of mediation components managing UMTS NodeB and RNC Router
-
Alcatel
- Ingenieur Systeme
Paris
2001 - 2001
Alcatel - Evolium:
* Specification of Marketing and Technical Feature for RNC for Evolium JV (Alcatel-Fujitsu)
-
Sagem
- Consultant Fortel: Chef de projet RNC
PARIS
2000 - 2000
* System definition for RNC telecom interfaces
-
Alcatel
- Consultant Alten: Ingenieur conception developpement logiciel
Paris
1998 - 2000
* System specification of SGSN R1
* Design and Software in SGSN development team: Gb/Gn protocol stacks
* Pre-integration of SGSN with a terminal prototype