Lise-Marie DUPIN
Lise-Marie DUPIN
Paris
Mes compétences :
horlogerie
Supply chain
Entreprises
Hermès Maison
- Responsable Supply Chain
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Manufacture Cartier Lunettes
- Responsable Supply Chain
2010 - 2018
Cartier Horlogerie
- Responsable Logistique
Paris
2007 - 2010
Cartier Horlogerie
- Ingénieur Logistique
Paris
2004 - 2007
Parfums Givenchy
- Stage ingénieur
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2004 - maintenant
Optimisation des flux composants
Guerlain
- Stage technique
Levallois-Perret
2003 - maintenant
Planification Fabrication
Réduction des stocks
Valeo
- Méthodes Logistiques Fournisseur
Paris
2000 - 2002
Contrat d'Apprentissage - service Méthodes Logistiques Fournisseur
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
maintenant
ISEL, Institut Supérieur D'Etudes Logistiques
Le Havre
2002 - 2004
Ingénieur Supply Chain
Ecole De Management De Normandie
Caen
2000 - 2002
MST Management Industriel
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Damigny
1998 - 2000
Logistique
Lycée Des Andaines
La Ferte Mace
1995 - 1998
Christelle DUEZ
David COULON
Francis HUVÉ
Franck BRUNAUD
Franck MARCHAND
Julien BEAULIER
Olivier LOMBARD
Philippe DEBAUDRINGHIEN
Régis BESANÇON
Stéphane DON