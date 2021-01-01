Menu

Lise-Marie DUPIN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
horlogerie
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Hermès Maison - Responsable Supply Chain

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Manufacture Cartier Lunettes - Responsable Supply Chain

    2010 - 2018

  • Cartier Horlogerie - Responsable Logistique

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • Cartier Horlogerie - Ingénieur Logistique

    Paris 2004 - 2007

  • Parfums Givenchy - Stage ingénieur

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2004 - maintenant Optimisation des flux composants

  • Guerlain - Stage technique

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - maintenant Planification Fabrication
    Réduction des stocks

  • Valeo - Méthodes Logistiques Fournisseur

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Contrat d'Apprentissage - service Méthodes Logistiques Fournisseur

Formations

Réseau