Lorenzo RAVASCO

OVERIJSE

En résumé

20-years management career into IT Operations & Outsourcing.
Proficient in the set-up and continuous improvement of IT support solutions/organisations based on people, ITIL processes, Service Management tools and partnership with external service providers.
Results driven and careful for quality services delivered to internal & external Customers with a special focus on alignment between Business requirements, Customer value and delivered services.

Skills:
- Setup/management of support services based on ITIL processes: Service Desk, 2nd&3rd line support, infra & apps monitoring team
- Setup/management of sourcing solutions
- Follow-up/challenge of quality delivered by service suppliers
- People Management
- Focus on people, processes and tools
- Setup/management of KPI/SLA & Reporting and ensure alignment with Business needs
- Focus on Continuous Improvement Process
- Workspace management
- Project management
- Certifications: ITIL v3 Foundations, ITIL SOA, Prince II Foundations
- Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt
- MBTI profile: INTJ

Mes compétences :
IT Operations Management
Workspace management
Management of support teams and budget
Managerial Skills > People Management
develop staff
Management Reporting
Project Management
Management of major incidents and DRP
Management of Internal IT support activities and b
Workplace management
Contract Management
Service Management
Supervise implementation
Service Level Management
Request Management
Continuous Improvement
Lean Six Sigma
Setup/management of KPI/SLA
ITIL
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Word
PRINCE2 methodology
Service Oriented Architecture

Entreprises

  • PartenaMut & Partena Ziekenfonds - Head of IT Operations

    2015 - 2018 Customer: PartenaMut & Partena Ziekenfonds
    Project / Role: Head of IT Operations

    Project Description:
    IT Operations Management
    * Manage support activities for both Partena's (1.600 End Users spread across multiple Belgian sites and agencies) ;
    * Workspace management ;
    * Ensure availability & performance of production systems
    * Review support organisation with focus on Customer and service quality ;
    * Management of support teams and budget ;
    * Reinforce cooperation with other IT services ;
    * Challenge service quality provided by external service providers
    * Setup of processes for the management of major incidents ;

    People Management (20 persons)
    * Coach and develop staff
    * Annual performance appraisal ;
    * Hiring of internal & external staff

    Service Quality Management
    * Service Level Management Reporting
    * Service Meetings
    * Satisfaction surveys ;
    * Provides continual improvements on operational performances, quality procedures documentation, organizational efficiency by focusing on people, tools, processes and involved IT service providers ;

    Project Management
    * Implementation/roll-out of IT solutions ;
    * Outsourcing solutions ;

  • STERIA BENELUX SA NV - IM Service Manager & Internal IT Manager

    2009 - 2015 Customer: Several Customers: ADB, BKCP, Schréder, VMW, ECEM, ...
    Project / Role: IM Service Manager & Internal IT Manager

    Project Description:
    IT Operations Management
    * Manage day to day IT support services: Service Desk, 2nd line support teams, End day operations & 24h/7d monitoring team
    * Review support organisation with focus on Customer and service quality ;
    * Suppliers management ;
    * Management of major incidents and DRP

    People Management (30 persons)
    * Coach and develop staff
    * Annual performance appraisal ;
    * Hiring of internal staff ;
    * Maintain employee work schedules including assignments, job rotation/night shifts and overtime scheduling

    Service Quality Management
    * Monitoring service delivery and Customer satisfaction to align metrics to business needs and maintain services quality ;
    * Service Level Management Reporting ;
    * Provides continual improvements on operational performances, quality procedures documentation, organizational efficiency by focusing on People, Tools and Processes ;

    Project Management
    * Implementation/roll-out of IT solutions ;
    * Outsourcing of night activities to international Delivery Centers based on ITIL processes

    Internal IT
    * Management of Internal IT support activities and budget
    * Management of internal IT projects (workstations migration, Mail cloud migration, ...) ;
    * Workplace management ;

  • STERIA BENELUX SA NV - IT Service Level Manager

    2008 - 2009 Customer: Several Customers: ADB, BKCP, Schreder, VMW, ECEM, ...
    Project / Role: IT Service Level Manager

    Project Description:
    * Service Level Management ;
    * Review of Incident & Request Management Processes ;
    * Coaching ;
    * Creation of specific Service Level Reporting ;
    * Project Management
    * Back-Up of Outsourcing Center Manager ;

  • IT People - IT Consultant

    2007 - 2008 Customer: Atradius, Steria
    Project / Role: IT Consultant

    Project Description:
    * Customers: Atradius & Steria
    * Service Level Management
    * Audit IT Support Organisations ;
    * Continuous Improvement: Develop and manage Improvement Plan based on People, Tools, Processes and quick wins ;

  • Econocom - Service Unit Manager

    Puteaux 2000 - 2007 Customer: Several Customers: Mobistar, European Commission, B.M.S., Puilaetco, ...
    Project / Role: Service Unit Manager

    Project Description:
    * Management of a Service Unit composed by several Teams (45 persons) and Customers ;
    * Contract Management (new, review, update) ;
    * People Management (Hiring, Evolution Plan, annual appraisals, ...) ;
    * P&L management of Service Unit
    * Measure and adapt service quality
    * SPOC between Customers & Econocom ;
    * Assignment and follow-up of resources for specific Customer's projects ;
    * Member of Group Innovation Team ;

  • Econocom - IT Consultant & Team Manager

    Puteaux 1996 - 1999 Customer: AG Fortis & Mobistar
    Project/Role: IT Consultant & Team Manager

    Project Description:
    * Set-up and management of Service Desk and Workplace management teams ;
    * Service Level Reporting ;
    * Coordination of O.S. migrations projects and iPAQ roll-out for 3.000 & 1.700 workstations/Users ;
    * Supervise implementation of Service Management tool (ARS Remedy) ;
    * Single Point Of Contact between Customers & Econocom ;

Formations

