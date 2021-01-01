Lorenzo RAVASCO

20-years management career into IT Operations & Outsourcing.
Proficient in the set-up and continuous improvement of IT support solutions/organisations based on people, ITIL processes, Service Management tools and partnership with external service providers.
Results driven and careful for quality services delivered to internal & external Customers with a special focus on alignment between Business requirements, Customer value and delivered services.
Skills:
- Setup/management of support services based on ITIL processes: Service Desk, 2nd&3rd line support, infra & apps monitoring team
- Setup/management of sourcing solutions
- Follow-up/challenge of quality delivered by service suppliers
- People Management
- Focus on people, processes and tools
- Setup/management of KPI/SLA & Reporting and ensure alignment with Business needs
- Focus on Continuous Improvement Process
- Workspace management
- Project management
- Certifications: ITIL v3 Foundations, ITIL SOA, Prince II Foundations
- Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt
- MBTI profile: INTJ
Mes compétences :
IT Operations Management
Workspace management
Management of support teams and budget
Managerial Skills > People Management
develop staff
Management Reporting
Project Management
Management of major incidents and DRP
Management of Internal IT support activities and b
Workplace management
Contract Management
Service Management
Supervise implementation
Service Level Management
Request Management
Continuous Improvement
Lean Six Sigma
Setup/management of KPI/SLA
ITIL
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Word
PRINCE2 methodology
Service Oriented Architecture
