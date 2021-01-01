Lorenzo RAVASCO

20-years management career into IT Operations & Outsourcing.

Proficient in the set-up and continuous improvement of IT support solutions/organisations based on people, ITIL processes, Service Management tools and partnership with external service providers.

Results driven and careful for quality services delivered to internal & external Customers with a special focus on alignment between Business requirements, Customer value and delivered services.



Skills:

- Setup/management of support services based on ITIL processes: Service Desk, 2nd&3rd line support, infra & apps monitoring team

- Setup/management of sourcing solutions

- Follow-up/challenge of quality delivered by service suppliers

- People Management

- Focus on people, processes and tools

- Setup/management of KPI/SLA & Reporting and ensure alignment with Business needs

- Focus on Continuous Improvement Process

- Workspace management

- Project management

- Certifications: ITIL v3 Foundations, ITIL SOA, Prince II Foundations

- Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt

- MBTI profile: INTJ



- Management of major incidents and DRP

