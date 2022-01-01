Louis-Farid MESSAOUD-ABERKANE

Fr.linkedin.com/in/louisfarid



Louis-Farid is a Sales Executive dedicated to customers excellence, developing and managing complex software sales cycle and project selling through a direct approach and/or with system integrator.



- Committed and results focused for my customers

- Solving high value business issues

- Ability to evolve in a multicultural environment

- Highly versatile and creative



#1 Key success factor :

Don't ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise...

And try to care about your customers business even more than they do.



Spécialités

- Sales execution, negotiation, closing

- New Business Development

- Strategic Territory and Organisational Planning



Mes compétences :

Vente

Software

Développement commercial

Management

Business development

SOA

Marketing

BPM