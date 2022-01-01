Menu

Louis-Farid MESSAOUD-ABERKANE

Santa Clara

En résumé

Fr.linkedin.com/in/louisfarid

Louis-Farid is a Sales Executive dedicated to customers excellence, developing and managing complex software sales cycle and project selling through a direct approach and/or with system integrator.

- Committed and results focused for my customers
- Solving high value business issues
- Ability to evolve in a multicultural environment
- Highly versatile and creative

#1 Key success factor :
Don't ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise...
And try to care about your customers business even more than they do.

Spécialités
- Sales execution, negotiation, closing
- New Business Development
- Strategic Territory and Organisational Planning

Mes compétences :
Vente
Software
Développement commercial
Management
Business development
SOA
Marketing
BPM

Entreprises

  • Hortonworks - Entreprise Sales Manager

    Santa Clara 2016 - maintenant

  • Tibco Software - Strategic Sales Executive - France

    La Défense 2012 - 2016

  • Progress Software - Executive Account Manager France

    Puteaux 2008 - 2012

  • Enablon - Key Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2008

  • Reportive - Account Manager

    2004 - 2006

  • Deloitte Consulting (a.k.a. Ineum Consulting depuis2003) - Consultant

    2000 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau