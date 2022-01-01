Menu

Louis HAENDLER

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

I am an Executive MBA graduate at ESSEC/MANNHEIM, a confirmed International Sales Manager, but first on all a Life enjoyer. I am working for 15 years in the downstream oil and gas industry, specialized in developing new lubricants and greases businesses worldwide. It's exciting travelling over the world to set up new and profitable partnerships for my company. I'm always motivated for being part of NEW PROJECTS.

E-mail : louis_haendler@yahoo.fr
cellphone : +336 01 23 25 91

Please have also a look to my linkendin profile and contacts. (more complete)

Mes compétences :
key account development
International business development
Leadership
Downstream oil and gas
lubricants and greases
Customer relationship management
prospection
Pétrole
sales Management

Entreprises

  • Total - Lubricants Marketing Manager Africa and Middle East

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - maintenant - Coordonne le suivi des Grands Comptes sur la zone (Renault, PSA, Lafarge, Sany, etc..)
    - Assure des missions de support opérationnel auprès des filiales concernées (mise en place des stratégies de développement local)
    - Centralise et synthétise les plans marketing des filiales
    - Diffuse l'expertise métier et marchés aux filiales par des formations aux forces de ventes des filiales

  • Total - International Business Developer

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2014 Développement commercial à l'international - 100 M€ de CA
    Gestion directe des comptes internationaux
    Lancement de nouveaux produits
    Support technique et commercial aux filiales internationales

  • Total - Responsable technico-commercial

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2011 Suivi d'un portefeuille clients industriels sur l'Est de la France - 5 M€ de CA
    Réponse aux appels d'offres
    Prospection
    Référent pour les fluides de métalworking

  • Total - Chef de secteur

    COURBEVOIE 2001 - 2007 Animation commerciale du réseau de revendeurs et filiales - 2 M€ de CA
    Mise en place de la politique commerciale en région
    Suivi et prospection d'une clientèle BtoB (Administration / TP / Transport / Agri)

  • Total - VIE Business Analyst

    COURBEVOIE 2000 - 2001 Etude de marché pour le lancement de nouvelles activités (Bitumes / produits auto)
    Mise en place et suivi de tableau de bord
    Participation à la fusion des filiales locales Total et Elf Lubrifiants

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2013 - 2014 EXECUTIVE MBA

  • ICN Business School (Nancy)

    Nancy 1996 - 1999 Ecole de Commerce

