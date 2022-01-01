Retail
Connexion
Louis JAUBERT
Ajouter
Louis JAUBERT
SAO PAULO - BRÉSIL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Organisation
Entreprises
Maisons des Rêves
- Chef de Projets
2012 - maintenant
Picinguaba Ltda
- Assistant Direction & Responsable Qualité
2011 - 2012
Formations
Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)
Prague
2011 - 2011
DESMA
Semestre ERASMUS
Grenoble Ecole De Management (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2007 - 2011
DESMA
Spécialisation contrôle de gestion - Option marketing de services & Art de la Table
IUT Bordeaux - Montesquieu IV
Bordeaux
2005 - 2007
DUT Techniques de commercialisation
Techniques de commercialisation
Lycée La Sauque
La Brede
2002 - 2005
Baccalauréat
Réseau
