Menu

Louis JAUBERT

SAO PAULO - BRÉSIL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Maisons des Rêves - Chef de Projets

    2012 - maintenant

  • Picinguaba Ltda - Assistant Direction & Responsable Qualité

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)

    Prague 2011 - 2011 DESMA

    Semestre ERASMUS

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2007 - 2011 DESMA

    Spécialisation contrôle de gestion - Option marketing de services & Art de la Table

  • IUT Bordeaux - Montesquieu IV

    Bordeaux 2005 - 2007 DUT Techniques de commercialisation

    Techniques de commercialisation

  • Lycée La Sauque

    La Brede 2002 - 2005 Baccalauréat

Réseau