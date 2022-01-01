Louis LACOSTE

PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND



Le Bellerive (Café/Restaurant, Paris) Since August 2013

-Part-time waiter & barman



Matière Grise – (Recruitment agency specialized in the Web) January 2013 to March 2013

-Ads management & candidates’ sourcing assistance



Polyclinique du Parc Rambot – Porter Summer 2010/2011/2012

- Support and transit of the patients from their arrival to their exit of the operating theatre



EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND



Institut Supérieur de Gestion: 2011/2015

-International Track (fully in English)

- “Junior enterprise” - “Junior enterprise” Project : helping the company « Les coulisses du chef » to develop its activity abroad



Baccalauréat ES 2010

-European section: history classes in English & reinforced English courses



ACTIVITIES & INTERESTS



Passionate about music:

-Has been playing & learning drums and other instruments since the age of 4 and now teaching

-Member of several bands (Funk/Rock, Electro) like « Simon Says » http://www.noomiz.com/SimonSays , having performed a lot in Paris, and around France

-Recorded studio albums for different artists

-DJ & electronic music composer: https://soundcloud.com/just-ludwig

-Influences: Pink Floyd, Zero 7, Avishai Cohen, De La Soul, Hermitude... (cf soundcloud)



Sports:

-Passionate about American Football & former player - vice champion of France in 2010 (team captain) -I also play rugby with my school and have been skiing at least twice a year from a young age

History, Geopolitics & International news: -Close following of current affairs

-Reading of history books and essays



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

English: bilingual

- 985/990 TOEIC, courses in English, numerous trips in English speaking countries, close following of sports & politics in English



Spanish: college level



Computing Skills: Windows/Mac, Office, Internet & social networks!



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office

Production musicale

Musique