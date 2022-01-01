Louis LACOSTE

PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND
Le Bellerive (Café/Restaurant, Paris) Since August 2013
-Part-time waiter & barman
Matière Grise – (Recruitment agency specialized in the Web) January 2013 to March 2013
-Ads management & candidates’ sourcing assistance
Polyclinique du Parc Rambot – Porter Summer 2010/2011/2012
- Support and transit of the patients from their arrival to their exit of the operating theatre
EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND
Institut Supérieur de Gestion: 2011/2015
-International Track (fully in English)
- “Junior enterprise” - “Junior enterprise” Project : helping the company « Les coulisses du chef » to develop its activity abroad
Baccalauréat ES 2010
-European section: history classes in English & reinforced English courses
ACTIVITIES & INTERESTS
Passionate about music:
-Has been playing & learning drums and other instruments since the age of 4 and now teaching
-Member of several bands (Funk/Rock, Electro) like « Simon Says » http://www.noomiz.com/SimonSays , having performed a lot in Paris, and around France
-Recorded studio albums for different artists
-DJ & electronic music composer: https://soundcloud.com/just-ludwig
-Influences: Pink Floyd, Zero 7, Avishai Cohen, De La Soul, Hermitude... (cf soundcloud)
Sports:
-Passionate about American Football & former player - vice champion of France in 2010 (team captain) -I also play rugby with my school and have been skiing at least twice a year from a young age
History, Geopolitics & International news: -Close following of current affairs
-Reading of history books and essays
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
English: bilingual
- 985/990 TOEIC, courses in English, numerous trips in English speaking countries, close following of sports & politics in English
Spanish: college level
Computing Skills: Windows/Mac, Office, Internet & social networks!
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Production musicale
Musique