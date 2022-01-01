Menu

Louis Marie NZENDA

DOUALA

En résumé

Seeking a full-time challenging role in a growing multicultural organization that will enable me utilize my knowledge and skills as a professional purchaser to achieve 200% and more of monthly and annual purchase targets, thereby realizing the organization’s vision and mission, and also expose my career to new experiences. Working in the field of purchase/sales support extremely helped me to foster my inter-personal skills as the field requires a high level of communication and integrity with a range of diversified people. Through self-motivation, team work and enthusiasm, I have been successful as a supply chain manager.

Mes compétences :
O Import management (Europe, Asia, Africa, and Ame
O Negotiation of contract for international transp
O Management of international payments (CREDOC, RE
O Sales and marketing.
O Negotiation of logistics services (handling, ste
O International trade negotiations (INCOTERMS).

Entreprises

  • UNION CAMEROUNAISE DE BRASSERIES & SOCIETE DE PROMOTION ET DE TRANSIT - HEAD IMPORT DEPARTMENT UCB & COORDINATOR SOPROTRANS

    2014 - maintenant Tasks performed like Head import department in UCB

    o Coordination of purchases.
    o Coordination of the loadings and the choice of the forwarders.
    o Preside over the weekly meetings of the department.
    o Moderator of the committee of raw materials to UCB.
    o Coordination of the monitoring of marine casualties.
    o Guarantor of the smooth running of the activities of the department.

    Tasks performed like Coordinator SOPROTRANS,”Commissionaire en douane agrée”

    o Oversee operations of customs clearance.
    o Preside over the weekly meetings of the company.
    o Oversee and manages litigations to the outside.
    o Interlocutor to the customs authorities and the other partner companies.
    o Interlocutor to the other authorities of the State.
    o Guarantor of the smooth running of the activities of the company.

Formations

  • Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises (Université Poitiers) (Poitiers France)

    Poitiers France 2011 - maintenant Master II

    Thème de mémoire: "Repenser la stratégie d'internationalisation des entreprises camerounaises: cas du groupe Fokou dans son implantation dans la CEMAC"

