Louis MAYAUD

University of Oxford
- Reading for Dphil in Engineering Sciences
Oxford2009 - maintenantOn graduating from our 4-year postgraduate training programme you will have an Oxford PhD (DPhil) in engineering, have gained first-hand experience of working on clinical problems and alongside engineers working in the healthcare industry, and will be able to make an informed decision as to whether you want to pursue a career in academic or industrial biomedical research based on first-hand experiences.
General Electrics Healthcare
- Intern
Paris2008 - 2009
APHP
- Ingénieur de recherche
Paris2008 - maintenantDepployement d'une interface cerveau-ordinateur dans le cadre une étude INSERM de validation clinique à l'Hôpital Raymond Poincaré.
La mission comporte une partie de développement et une partie de gestion de projet. La première partie consiste à interfacer un logiciel de l'INRIA (OpenViBE) avec un amplificateur EEG, ainsi qu'à adapter certaines parties du logiciel aux besoins de la recherche en contexte clinique.
La seconde partie de la mission consiste à l'organisation et la planification du projet ainsi qu'à la prospection d'appels d'offre, éventuellement suivie d'une rédaction de candidature.