Louis NIVELLEAU

Sales Director at GE Grid Solutions, in Finland:

- Lead Sales and Tendering activity of a part of GE´s FACTS business (mainly SVC, STATCOM and FSC)

- Worldwide coverage

- Manage a team of 6 persons (bid managers, contract manager, business development manager)

- Responsible of the order intake volume and GM budgets (in the 100MUSD range)

- Plan, implement and control the commercial activities with the objective to reach business’s growth and profit targets



Mes compétences :

Aerospace

bid manager

Commercial

Electronics

Electronique

Energy

High Voltage

Ingénieur technico commercial

Manager

Power Electronics

Sales

Substation

Technico commercial

Traitement du Signal