Louis NIVELLEAU

BELFORT CEDEX

En résumé

Sales Director at GE Grid Solutions, in Finland:
- Lead Sales and Tendering activity of a part of GE´s FACTS business (mainly SVC, STATCOM and FSC)
- Worldwide coverage
- Manage a team of 6 persons (bid managers, contract manager, business development manager)
- Responsible of the order intake volume and GM budgets (in the 100MUSD range)
- Plan, implement and control the commercial activities with the objective to reach business’s growth and profit targets

You can contact me at louis_nivelleau@yahoo.fr

Mes compétences :
Aerospace
bid manager
Commercial
Electronics
Electronique
Energy
High Voltage
Ingénieur technico commercial
Manager
Power Electronics
Sales
Substation
Technico commercial
Traitement du Signal

Entreprises

  • Ge Energy, Finland - Directeur Commercial

    BELFORT CEDEX 2015 - maintenant

  • Alstom - Sales Manager

    Saint Ouen 2013 - 2015 Alstom Grid / Power Electronics Activities / FACTS - Sales Manager

    Sales Manager for FACTS (SVC, STATCOM, FSC) tenders worldwide for the Power Electronics Activities department

  • Alstom Grid - Senior Bid Manager

    2010 - 2013 Alstom Grid / Power Electronics Activities - Senior Bid Manager

    Turnkey High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) tenders (worth 200 million euros) worldwide for the Power Electronics Activities department

    Order secured:
    - HVDC South West Link, SVK, Sweden – 240M€

    In charge of:

    - Tender documents analysis
    - Risk analysis and risk mitigation
    - Target price calculation
    - Cost consolidation
    - Offer contruction & contract negociation
    - Contract transfer to execution department

  • Areva T&D - Bid Manager

    2007 - 2010 Areva T&D / System Business Unit - Bid Manager

    Turnkey high voltage substations tenders (worth 100 million euros) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Koweit

    Order secured:
    - Ajman 400kV/132kV GIS Substation, Transco, Abu Dhabi – 90M€

Formations

  • Lund University (Université De Lund), Lund, Suède (Lund)

    Lund 2005 - 2006 Electrical Engineering

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2002 - 2005 Electronique et Traitement su Signal

