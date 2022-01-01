Sales Director at GE Grid Solutions, in Finland:
- Lead Sales and Tendering activity of a part of GE´s FACTS business (mainly SVC, STATCOM and FSC)
- Worldwide coverage
- Manage a team of 6 persons (bid managers, contract manager, business development manager)
- Responsible of the order intake volume and GM budgets (in the 100MUSD range)
- Plan, implement and control the commercial activities with the objective to reach business’s growth and profit targets
You can contact me at louis_nivelleau@yahoo.fr
Mes compétences :
Aerospace
bid manager
Commercial
Electronics
Electronique
Energy
High Voltage
Ingénieur technico commercial
Manager
Power Electronics
Sales
Substation
Technico commercial
Traitement du Signal