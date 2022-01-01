Louis RAVETON

Menu

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Functional Specifications
Management
Marketing
Marketing online
Microsoft Technologies
Online
Online Advertising
Performance
Performance Marketing
Product Management
Retargeting
Spécifications
Targeting
User interface

Entreprises

  • Aedgency - Product manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Criteo - Product Manager

    PARIS 2007 - 2009 Criteo is a pioneer in retargeting solutions for e-Commerce in Europe. Criteo patented recommendation technology powers 40 million personalized banners displays every day.

    - Product specifications ownership : delivered 80+ detailed functional specifications, based on strategic vision and user feedbacks.
    - Built the product roadmap and led its execution and refinement, in close cooperation with engineering and design.
    - Interacted with developers on a day-to-day basis. Managed two web designers and developers
    - Successfully built and launched the Criteo retargeting solution for e-Commerce advertisers and a monetization program for publishers.
    - Created and managed the Criteo corporate website

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN (Poland) - Product Manager

    2005 - 2007 Designed a packaged offer of vehicle credit, insurance and maintenance. Coordinated all aspects of product launch product development, pricing, communication and training.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Marketing Analyst

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2004 Internship. Led a survey about low cost cars in Poland. Developed an interface (VBA for Excel) to monitor the competitor's product portfolios in Europe.

  • Butagaz - Associate Project Manager (Work-study program)

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2003

