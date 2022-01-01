Louis RAVETON

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Functional Specifications
Management
Marketing
Marketing online
Microsoft Technologies
Online
Online Advertising
Performance
Performance Marketing
Product Management
Retargeting
Spécifications
Targeting
User interface
Entreprises
Aedgency
- Product manager
2009 - maintenant
Criteo
- Product Manager
PARIS2007 - 2009Criteo is a pioneer in retargeting solutions for e-Commerce in Europe. Criteo patented recommendation technology powers 40 million personalized banners displays every day.
- Product specifications ownership : delivered 80+ detailed functional specifications, based on strategic vision and user feedbacks.
- Built the product roadmap and led its execution and refinement, in close cooperation with engineering and design.
- Interacted with developers on a day-to-day basis. Managed two web designers and developers
- Successfully built and launched the Criteo retargeting solution for e-Commerce advertisers and a monetization program for publishers.
- Created and managed the Criteo corporate website
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN (Poland)
- Product Manager
2005 - 2007Designed a packaged offer of vehicle credit, insurance and maintenance. Coordinated all aspects of product launch product development, pricing, communication and training.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- Marketing Analyst
Rueil Malmaison2004 - 2004Internship. Led a survey about low cost cars in Poland. Developed an interface (VBA for Excel) to monitor the competitor's product portfolios in Europe.