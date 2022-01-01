Mes compétences :
Humanitaire
Recrutement
Prospection
Entreprises
MINDPLUGG
- Chargée de Recrutement
Neuilly-sur-Seine2015 - maintenantEn cinq ans, MINDPLUGG IS est devenu l'un des leaders sur le E-Trading.
Fort de leurs 15 ans d'expertise, les fondateurs souhaitent développer une structure d'excellence.
Nous recherchons des hommes et des femmes capables d'avoir une ambition de carrière en adéquation avec nos postes:
==> BA / MOA
==> Manageurs / Coordinateurs
==> IT / MOE / Chefs de Projet
==> Experts: Market Acccess, Automates de trading, Pricing, Risk...
N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour en savoir plus!
Mes coordonnées: louise.faure@mindplugg.com
Ogury
- Chargée de Recrutement
2015 - 2015At Ogury, our goal is to fundamentally change the way e-merchants can acquire new customers on mobile devices and provide a service to their end users based on what they like.
Ogury is the second start-up of two successful entrepreneurs. They sold their first start-up for 30 millions and they raised 1.5 million to launch Ogury Limited. They have a great expertise in the digital mobile market and with Ogury they will revolutionize the way e-merchant acquire clients on mobile and tablet.
This is an incredible opportunity for the candidate to join a growing-fast company, at the early begining. You can grow as fast as the company and rapidly being given a lot of responsabilities. If you’re good, you’ll quickly manage a team of a dozen of engineers.
Stanton Wallace
- Chargée de recherche
2015 - 2015Stanton Wallace is a Human Resources Consulting company which specializes in Talent Management & HR Business Intelligence on an international basis. Stanton Wallace is structured around its partners who have acquired the best practice techniques from the biggest consulting companies and international groups in the world.
Focused on four main aspects, Stanton Wallace covers the essential needs of a company's Talent Management:
- Executive Search: Recruitment of senior managers and board members using a direct approach
- Search & Selection: Recruitment of middle management executives using a mixed approach
- Convergence: Re-entry process of senior military officers into the private sector
Stanton Wallace consultants operate in France and abroad on a variety of assignments. The Stanton Wallace team has over 7 different nationalities represented, enabling a multi-cultural work perspective.
Stanton Wallace focuses on four major sectors:
- FMCG
- Industry sector
- New Technologies / Media
- Professional Services
Telluride Search & Recruitment
- Researcher
2013 - 2014Telluride Search & Recruitment
Telluride is a Direct Search and Recruitment firm based in Luxembourg and France, focused on the placement of experienced professionals in the Industry and Services sectors.
Telluride provides a great tailored search and recruitment service across the Industry practice throught the experience of specialised consultants:
The INDUSTRY practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:
Manufacturing
Automotive
Construction
Chemicals
Energy
Steel
Pharmaceuticals
FMCG
The SERVICES practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:
Consulting and Services
Engineering
Telecommunications, Media and Internet
Transportation and Distribution
Retail
Real Estate
Darty
- Seller
BONDY2012 - 2012sales: 20 000 of turnover
data analyses: Customer, sales, turnover
Association Latina
- President
2011 - 2012Organization of a humanitarian mission in Peru
Management of 14 persons
Communication and canvassing