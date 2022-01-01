Menu

Louise FAURE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Humanitaire
Recrutement
Prospection

Entreprises

  • MINDPLUGG - Chargée de Recrutement

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2015 - maintenant En cinq ans, MINDPLUGG IS est devenu l'un des leaders sur le E-Trading.
    Fort de leurs 15 ans d'expertise, les fondateurs souhaitent développer une structure d'excellence.
    Nous recherchons des hommes et des femmes capables d'avoir une ambition de carrière en adéquation avec nos postes:

    ==> BA / MOA
    ==> Manageurs / Coordinateurs
    ==> IT / MOE / Chefs de Projet
    ==> Experts: Market Acccess, Automates de trading, Pricing, Risk...

    N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour en savoir plus!
    Mes coordonnées: louise.faure@mindplugg.com

  • Ogury - Chargée de Recrutement

    2015 - 2015 At Ogury, our goal is to fundamentally change the way e-merchants can acquire new customers on mobile devices and provide a service to their end users based on what they like.
    Ogury is the second start-up of two successful entrepreneurs. They sold their first start-up for 30 millions and they raised 1.5 million to launch Ogury Limited. They have a great expertise in the digital mobile market and with Ogury they will revolutionize the way e-merchant acquire clients on mobile and tablet.
    This is an incredible opportunity for the candidate to join a growing-fast company, at the early begining. You can grow as fast as the company and rapidly being given a lot of responsabilities. If you’re good, you’ll quickly manage a team of a dozen of engineers.

  • Stanton Wallace - Chargée de recherche

    2015 - 2015 Stanton Wallace is a Human Resources Consulting company which specializes in Talent Management & HR Business Intelligence on an international basis. Stanton Wallace is structured around its partners who have acquired the best practice techniques from the biggest consulting companies and international groups in the world.

    Focused on four main aspects, Stanton Wallace covers the essential needs of a company's Talent Management:

    - HR Intelligence Solutions: Developing organizational mappings/ Creating talent Pools/ Business Intelligence & Analytics

    - Executive Search: Recruitment of senior managers and board members using a direct approach

    - Search & Selection: Recruitment of middle management executives using a mixed approach

    - Convergence: Re-entry process of senior military officers into the private sector

    Stanton Wallace consultants operate in France and abroad on a variety of assignments. The Stanton Wallace team has over 7 different nationalities represented, enabling a multi-cultural work perspective.

    Stanton Wallace focuses on four major sectors:

    - FMCG
    - Industry sector
    - New Technologies / Media
    - Professional Services

  • Telluride Search & Recruitment - Researcher

    2013 - 2014 Telluride Search & Recruitment

    Telluride is a Direct Search and Recruitment firm based in Luxembourg and France, focused on the placement of experienced professionals in the Industry and Services sectors.
    Telluride provides a great tailored search and recruitment service across the Industry practice throught the experience of specialised consultants:

    The INDUSTRY practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:

    Manufacturing
    Automotive
    Construction
    Chemicals
    Energy
    Steel
    Pharmaceuticals
    FMCG

    The SERVICES practice is placing candidates for large multinational organisations in the following business segments:

    Consulting and Services
    Engineering
    Telecommunications, Media and Internet
    Transportation and Distribution
    Retail
    Real Estate

    http://www.telluride-search.com

  • Darty - Seller

    BONDY 2012 - 2012 sales: 20 000 of turnover
    data analyses: Customer, sales, turnover

  • Association Latina - President

    2011 - 2012 Organization of a humanitarian mission in Peru
    Management of 14 persons
    Communication and canvassing

  • Frutas Manzano - Prospecting assistant

    2010 - 2010 prospection of new Customer in France

Formations

