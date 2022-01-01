Menu

Louise LOIZILLON

Thiverny

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Internet
SEM
Seo

Entreprises

  • Akzo Nobel - Marketing Buyer

    Thiverny 2012 - maintenant

  • Dezign With a Z - San Francisco, USA - E-Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2012 In charge of all online marketing aspects in the company.
    - SEO (search engine organization)
    - Newsletters
    - Social networks: Facebook, twitter, Pinterest
    - Market research
    - Monitoring competitors within the industry
    - Product launch

  • FACCSF- French American chamber of commerce - Project executive

    2010 - 2010 - Managing the contents for the new website (using Drupal and CiviCRM).
    - Contacting sponsors for the events (Phone calls and emails).
    - Helping during networking events and conferences (handling participant’s registration and welcoming them).
    - Seeking new sponsors

  • GoAdvertising-Irlande (Dublin) - Online Marketing Specialist

    2007 - 2010 Campaign management and SEM (Search Engine Marketing): creating campaigns, managing keywords, bids and ads with Google Adwords, YSM (Yahoo!Search Marketing) and Microsoft Adcenter.
    • Preparation and analysis of daily reports (KPI/ROI/EPCs/PPCs/CPCs/CTRs).
    • Suggesting and testing new campaigns or partnerships.
    • Tracking different products, ensuring proper overall
    achievement of profit margin targets
    • Market analysis and new targets selection.

  • Guillaume T - Junior Project Manager

    2006 - 2006 • Through and personalized marketing strategy in sample events for key brands(Colgate, Hasbro, Beiersdorf….)
    • Implement samples events to Genevieve Lethu and chocolate brands.
    • Management customer files : prospection, advice, follow up of files and implement samples events.

  • Manpower-France (Paris) - Commercial Manager

    2006 - 2007 Business domain:
    • Management customer files: sourced and managed a portfolio of 110 companies
    (e.g.: Sanofi Aventis, Rocal, Prat), explored the market.
    • Negotiation: prices, delivery terms.
    • Planning organisation
    • Files follow up and customer relationships
    • Management of funds recovering
    Recruitment domain:
    • Candidate research: database, online.
    • Candidate selection: understand customer needs and job to find the applicant
    • Personality tests
    • Interview (phone and face to face).

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lille)

    Lille 2002 - 2006 Marketing International

Réseau