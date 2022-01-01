Louise LOIZILLON

Dezign With a Z - San Francisco, USA
- E-Marketing Manager
2010 - 2012In charge of all online marketing aspects in the company.
- SEO (search engine organization)
- Newsletters
- Social networks: Facebook, twitter, Pinterest
- Market research
- Monitoring competitors within the industry
- Product launch
FACCSF- French American chamber of commerce
- Project executive
2010 - 2010- Managing the contents for the new website (using Drupal and CiviCRM).
- Contacting sponsors for the events (Phone calls and emails).
- Helping during networking events and conferences (handling participant’s registration and welcoming them).
- Seeking new sponsors
2007 - 2010Campaign management and SEM (Search Engine Marketing): creating campaigns, managing keywords, bids and ads with Google Adwords, YSM (Yahoo!Search Marketing) and Microsoft Adcenter.
• Preparation and analysis of daily reports (KPI/ROI/EPCs/PPCs/CPCs/CTRs).
• Suggesting and testing new campaigns or partnerships.
• Tracking different products, ensuring proper overall
achievement of profit margin targets
• Market analysis and new targets selection.
Guillaume T
- Junior Project Manager
2006 - 2006• Through and personalized marketing strategy in sample events for key brands(Colgate, Hasbro, Beiersdorf….)
• Implement samples events to Genevieve Lethu and chocolate brands.
• Management customer files : prospection, advice, follow up of files and implement samples events.
Manpower-France (Paris)
- Commercial Manager
2006 - 2007Business domain:
• Management customer files: sourced and managed a portfolio of 110 companies
(e.g.: Sanofi Aventis, Rocal, Prat), explored the market.
• Negotiation: prices, delivery terms.
• Planning organisation
• Files follow up and customer relationships
• Management of funds recovering
Recruitment domain:
• Candidate research: database, online.
• Candidate selection: understand customer needs and job to find the applicant
• Personality tests
• Interview (phone and face to face).