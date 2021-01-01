Luc BERNADIN

ALSTOM employee since 1990, I started my job in the After Sales Service working on TGV onboard information systems.

In 2000 I worked for reliability service where I developed a collaborative tool which allow us to improve the quality of our TGV Duplex.

After 5 years, I totally changed my scope in term of business, by integrating the Information System Department as a Solution Manager.

Since then, I worked for HR domain and participate to change our payroll system and lead the project of Time and Activity management.

I have participated to a world wide program called SESAM (Simple and Extensive Secured Access Management) where I lead several projects like Physical Access Management and where I launched a new Secured Card system for all Alstom Employees.

Today, I lead two entire projects integrated into a program called Workplace.

One of them has the objective to decommissioned all domino servers and the other to ensure the compatibility of our business system during the upgrade of Microsoft pack office.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

SIRH

Management