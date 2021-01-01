Menu

Luc BERNADIN

MAUREPAS

En résumé

ALSTOM employee since 1990, I started my job in the After Sales Service working on TGV onboard information systems.
In 2000 I worked for reliability service where I developed a collaborative tool which allow us to improve the quality of our TGV Duplex.
After 5 years, I totally changed my scope in term of business, by integrating the Information System Department as a Solution Manager.
Since then, I worked for HR domain and participate to change our payroll system and lead the project of Time and Activity management.
I have participated to a world wide program called SESAM (Simple and Extensive Secured Access Management) where I lead several projects like Physical Access Management and where I launched a new Secured Card system for all Alstom Employees.
Today, I lead two entire projects integrated into a program called Workplace.
One of them has the objective to decommissioned all domino servers and the other to ensure the compatibility of our business system during the upgrade of Microsoft pack office.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SIRH
Management

Entreprises

  • Alstom Transport - Project manager

    1990 - maintenant Alstom Transport Constructeur de matériels ferroviaires.

    Service après vente TGV
    Fiabiliste.
    Harmonisation/centralisation de l'outil de paie Transport France.
    Gestion des temps de présence et d'activité du personnel.
    Mise en place de badges sécurisés.
    Gestion des contr^le d'accès des bâtiment industriels.
    Gestion des arrivées/départs du personnel.
    Infrastructure informatique du siège social
    Compatibilité applicative avec upgrade pack Office (Workplace)
    Décommission des serveurs Notes

Formations

Réseau