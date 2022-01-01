Menu

Luc FRIBOULET

Villejuif

En résumé

PhD in molecular and cellular biology

Mes compétences :
Recherche

Entreprises

  • Gustave Roussy - CR INSERM

    Villejuif 2018 - maintenant

  • MGH Cancer Center - Postdoc

    2013 - 2015

  • Gustave Roussy - Post-doc

    Villejuif 2009 - 2012

  • Gustave Roussy - PhD in molecular and cellular biology

    Villejuif 2006 - 2009

  • Sanofi-Aventis - Stagiaire recherche

    Paris 2005 - 2005

Formations

