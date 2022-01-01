Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luc FRIBOULET
Ajouter
Luc FRIBOULET
Villejuif
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
PhD in molecular and cellular biology
Mes compétences :
Recherche
Entreprises
Gustave Roussy
- CR INSERM
Villejuif
2018 - maintenant
MGH Cancer Center
- Postdoc
2013 - 2015
Gustave Roussy
- Post-doc
Villejuif
2009 - 2012
Gustave Roussy
- PhD in molecular and cellular biology
Villejuif
2006 - 2009
Sanofi-Aventis
- Stagiaire recherche
Paris
2005 - 2005
Formations
ESIL
Marseille
2001 - 2005
biotech
Université De Technologies
Belfort
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Amandine LAGARDE
Delphine COMBE
Frederic FLECHE
Hélène BERTRAND ESTARIA
Julien CINTRACT
Mikaël PÂQUET
Sophie BROUTIN
Yongjun KWON
Younes RAKKAOUI