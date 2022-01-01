Retail
Sébastien WADOUX
Sébastien WADOUX
Paris
Entreprises
Covéa - Directeur Performance Plan Projets Groupe
Paris
2022 - maintenant
Covéa
- Directeur Clients, Transformation et Performance Assurance-Vie
2019 - 2022
Covéa
- Responsable Pilotage de la Transformation Assurance-Vie
2018 - 2019
Responsable du Département Pilotage de la Transformation Assurance-Vie
Deloitte.
- Senior Manager Stratégie & Opérations en Assurance
Puteaux
2011 - 2018
Conseil en Assurance
Expertise Salesforce
Accenture
- Senior Consultant
Paris
2006 - 2011
Missions de conseil en Assurance.
UNILOG (CGI)
- Consultant SI et fonctionnel
2005 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
2004 - 2005
Mastère en management international
Université De Technologies
Belfort
1999 - 2004
Ingénieur
Informatique - Réseaux et Télécoms
Aurélien PERS
Aymeric MITTON
Delphine FRENOT
Gaelle CALANDRIA
Germain LESSEUR
Gilles BRUDER
Hervé BIENVAULT
Patricia DETILLIEUX
Stéphanie LE POLLOTEC
Vincent RAMONA
