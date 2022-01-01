Menu

Sébastien WADOUX

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Covéa - Directeur Performance Plan Projets Groupe

    Paris 2022 - maintenant

  • Covéa - Directeur Clients, Transformation et Performance Assurance-Vie

    2019 - 2022

  • Covéa - Responsable Pilotage de la Transformation Assurance-Vie

    2018 - 2019 Responsable du Département Pilotage de la Transformation Assurance-Vie

  • Deloitte. - Senior Manager Stratégie & Opérations en Assurance

    Puteaux 2011 - 2018 Conseil en Assurance
    Expertise Salesforce

  • Accenture - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2011 Missions de conseil en Assurance.

  • UNILOG (CGI) - Consultant SI et fonctionnel

    2005 - 2006

Formations

