Luc RIBAULT
Luc RIBAULT
Levallois-Perret
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Responsable production
Textile
Production
Management
THUASNE
- Responsable Production ligne bas
Levallois-Perret
2007 - maintenant
ELIS
- Responsable de production
Saint-Cloud
1999 - 2007
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Arts Industrie Textile
Roubaix
1993 - 1996
Aurélia RUER
Catherine FERLAT
Christelle DEFARGE
Christian BOURGIER
Isabelle TALABARDON
Jacques VALENTIN
Jean-Paul MATHOULIN
Laurent HAUTIER
Maxime REYNAERT
Sophie GUGLIOTTA