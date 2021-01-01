Menu

Luc RIBAULT

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Responsable production
Textile
Production
Management

Entreprises

  • THUASNE - Responsable Production ligne bas

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - maintenant

  • ELIS - Responsable de production

    Saint-Cloud 1999 - 2007

Formations

Réseau