Lucie FREJAVILLE

-
Lieu Ressource Formation
- Formatrice Référente
TOULOUSE
2016 - maintenant
-
Association NEOVIA
- Formatrice Référente / Coordinatrice
2012 - 2016
Dispositif POI
-
Lieu Ressource Formation
- Conseillère en insertion professionnelle
TOULOUSE
2011 - 2012
Suivis : OPALE - Pré-qualification - Cible Emploi - PLIE
Création et animation d'ateliers (TRE, Droit du Travail, Bureautique, NTIC...)
-
Cabinet ALTEDIA
- Consultante Emploi
2010 - 2010
(Stage)
* Intervention sur le dispositif Vie Au Travail de l'AGEFIPH
* Intervention sur des suivis individuels dans le cadre de C.R.P., Outplacement, Bilan de Compétences, Création d'entreprise.
-
DNSCE / DGDDI
- Infographiste
2003 - 2010
-
Freelance
- Formatrice
2001 - 2002
-
Agence France Presse
- Infographiste
Paris
2000 - 2001
-
LCI Communication
- Infographiste
1998 - 2000
-
Crédit Lyonnais
- Conseillère Clientèle
1995 - 1998
-
BNP
- Accueil - Guichet - vente par téléphone
Paris
1993 - 1995