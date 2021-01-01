Menu

Lucie FREJAVILLE

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Lieu Ressource Formation - Formatrice Référente

    TOULOUSE 2016 - maintenant

  • Association NEOVIA - Formatrice Référente / Coordinatrice

    2012 - 2016 Dispositif POI

  • Lieu Ressource Formation - Conseillère en insertion professionnelle

    TOULOUSE 2011 - 2012 Suivis : OPALE - Pré-qualification - Cible Emploi - PLIE
    Création et animation d'ateliers (TRE, Droit du Travail, Bureautique, NTIC...)

  • Cabinet ALTEDIA - Consultante Emploi

    2010 - 2010 (Stage)
    * Intervention sur le dispositif Vie Au Travail de l'AGEFIPH
    * Intervention sur des suivis individuels dans le cadre de C.R.P., Outplacement, Bilan de Compétences, Création d'entreprise.

  • DNSCE / DGDDI - Infographiste

    2003 - 2010

  • Freelance - Formatrice

    2001 - 2002

  • Agence France Presse - Infographiste

    Paris 2000 - 2001

  • LCI Communication - Infographiste

    1998 - 2000

  • Crédit Lyonnais - Conseillère Clientèle

    1995 - 1998

  • BNP - Accueil - Guichet - vente par téléphone

    Paris 1993 - 1995

Formations

