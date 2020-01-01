Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic HERGAULT
Ajouter
Ludovic HERGAULT
ORLÉANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Atelier de Construction du Beaujolais
- Responsable Technique Usinage
2016 - maintenant
SIERMO
- Responsable Production
2015 - maintenant
BARBIER
- Responsable atelier
2009 - 2015
Micrex technologie
- Responsable production
2003 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amandine VALETON
Aurélie BRUNEAU
Carole WALTER
Herve DUEE
Ingrid BIGAND
Jean-Pierre LAMAY
Julien HUGUET
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT