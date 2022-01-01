Menu

Ludovic ROBERT

MONTREAL

En résumé

Diplômé de sciences politiques en management interculturel je travaille sur la gestion de l’interculturel et de l’interreligieux dans les milieux des affaires et scolaires, ainsi que sur l’intégration des nouveaux arrivants. Autonome, rigoureux et ayant un bon sens de l’organisation, j’ai une très bonne connaissance de la coordination de projets d'envergure.

Graduate of political science with the specialty "intercultural management", I work on the management of intercultural and interreligious relations in business and in schools, as well as the integration of newcomers. Independent, rigorous and having a good sense of organization, I have a very good knowledge of the coordination of major projects.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Internet
Rédaction

Entreprises

  • Diverglobe - Co-fondateur

    2016 - maintenant Diverglobe est une société de consulting en management de la diversité. Nous publions des articles, réalisons des vidéos, offrons des cours en ligne et intervenons publiquement pour vous offrir notre expertise en matière de gestion de la diversité culturelle et religieuse.

  • OpStar - Coordonnateur Marketing

    2016 - maintenant Organisation du lancement du jeu King of Babel, application iphone disponible le 9 juillet 2016.
    King of Babel sera le premier jeu gratuit qui fera gagner de l'argent à ses participants.
    Des sessions quotidiennes et des mini-sessions de jeu thématiques ponctuelles seront annoncées sur notre page facebook, notre compte twitter et notre site internet.

  • Université de Montréal - Auxiliaire de recherche

    2016 - 2016 Organisation de colloques
    Gestion d'un cours portant sur l'histoire de la spiritualité chrétienne.

  • Flora - Consultant

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Consultant pour la mise en place d'une franchise au Congo Brazzaville. Entente conclue avec la franchise smoothie factory en septembre 2015.

    Consultant for the creation of a franchise in Congo Brazzaville. Agreement with the Smoothie Factory Franchise in September 2015.

  • Falaix interim - Gestionnaire immoblier

    2015 - 2015 Gestion du parc immobilier.
    Gestion de la clientèle.
    Relation clients.
    Développement des affaires.

  • Complexe scolaire la Poudrière - Rédacteur des programmes scolaires

    2015 - 2015

  • Université de Montréal - Chargé de cours

    2013 - 2014 Cours en ligne. Écriture et préparation du cours et des examens. Correction des copies.

    Online course. Preparation of the course and the exams. Corrections

  • Université de Montréal - Auxiliaire d'enseignement

    2012 - 2013 Correction de copies. Interventions en cours. Coordination des communications entre élèves et professeur.

    Corrections. Coordination of the reports between students and teacher.

  • Scriptura : Nouvelle Série - Rédacteur en chef

    2011 - 2014 - Choix des thèmes de la revue.
    - Sélection des textes avec une équipe de relecteurs préalablement recrutés.
    - Mise en page du volume.
    - Publicisation.

    - Choice of the themes of the revue numbers.
    - Texts sélection with a team I recruted.
    - Creation of the volumes.
    - Public relations and advertising.

  • Université de Montréal - Représentant des étudiants des cycles supérieurs

    2011 - 2012

  • Un palmier à la ferme - Producteur

    2011 - 2013 Producteur d'un film documentaire sur les chiffonniers du Caire (Zabbal).
    Préparation et organisation du tournage en bidonville. Recrutement et gestion de l'équipe sur place. Coordonnateur des rencontres entre l'équipe de tournage et les intervenants du documentaire.

    Producer of a documentary about the garbage people in Cairo (Zabbal).
    Preparation and organization of the filming. Recruitment and management of the team.
    Coordinator of the meetings between the movie team and the garbage people

  • Université de Montréal - Vice-président aux affaires académiques

    2010 - 2012

  • Université de Montréal - Chargé de projet

    2009 - 2014 - Coordination de projets d’envergure (gestion de la diversité pour la ville de Manosque (France), et sur les soins spirituels dans les hôpitaux du Québec) en utilisant la méthode de recherche-action (implication de tous les intervenants dans le processus de réalisation en constituant des équipes de travail).
    - Gestion et recrutement d’équipes multiculturelles.
    - Animation des réunions
    - Préparation des comptes-rendus
    - Réception des appels et suivi des mails et du courrier.
    - Gestion des finances du Centre.
    - Organisation de rencontres interreligieuses mensuelles et de rencontres internationales ponctuelles.
    - Relations presse.
    - Rédaction et édition de documents officiels.
    - Webmestre du site internet.
    - Réalisateur des « rencontres du CERUM », série de web vidéos pour l’Université de Montréal.

    Project coordination:
    - Management and recruitment of some multicultural teams.
    - Organisation of an international symposium.
    - Organisation of monthly events.
    - Writing and editing of official documents.
    - Press Relations.
    - Production of web videos.
    - Documentary research.
    - Webmaster of the CERUM and social media website.

  • Association Mahaba - Coordonnateur humanitaire

    2005 - 2006 - Recrutement et gestion des équipes de bénévoles (adolescents et jeunes adultes).
    - Gestion d’une campagne de dons.
    - Organisation complète des missions à effectuer, de la recherche de financement à l’organisation des voyages.

    - Recruitment and management of volunteers teams (teenagers and young adults).
    - Management of a fundraising campaign.
    - Complete organization of the missions from research funding to travel arrangements.

  • UNESCO - Stagiaire

    paris 2000 - 2000 Participation à l'élaboration d'un projet humanitaire en République Dominicaine. Étude du projet, calcul des besoins sur place, constitution d'une équipe.

    Participation in the development of a humanitarian project in the Dominican Republic. Project study, elaboration of the needings, team management.

  • Calydra - Contrôleur environnemental

    1998 - 2000 Contrôle des différentes pollutions effectuées dans la région par les usines.
    Analyses et publication des résultats.

    Control of the pollution in the area by the factories.
    Analysis and edition of the results.

  • Association Présence - Coordonnateur humanitaire

    1996 - 1998 - Recrutement et gestion des équipes de bénévoles (adolescents et jeunes adultes).
    - Gestion des travaux sur place (remise en état d’un chemin communal, d’une église et d’un gymnase, et distribution de médicaments).

    - Recruitment and management of the volunteers (teenagers and young adults).
    - Management of the work (rebuilding a way, a church and a gymnasium, and medication distribution).

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Lille 2014 - 2015 Certificat

    Formation en gestion de projet, École centrale de Lille (France) : gestion de projet, analyse fonctionnelle en conception, initiation à la gestion des risques et à l’évaluation, méthodes de résolution de problèmes en management de projet.

  • Université De Montréal

    Montréal 2013 - 2013 Rédaction administrative : rédaction de comptes rendus, procès-verbaux, lettre d’affaires, notes de services

  • Université De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2013 - 2013 Rédaction administrative

    Rédaction de comptes rendus, procès-verbaux, lettre d’affaires, notes de services

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Aix En Provence 2008 - 2009 Master

    Études politiques mention religion et société (management interculturel et interreligieux). Équivalence québécoise : Maîtrise en Sciences Religieuses.

