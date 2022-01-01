Ludovic ROUSSEAU

Debian Developeur since 2001: https://people.debian.org/ ~rousseau/



Author CCID: a smart card driver for Unix: https://ccid.apdu.fr/



Co-author of pcsc-lite (PC/SC for Unix): https://pcsclite.apdu.fr/



Leader of MUSCLE (Movement for the Use of Smart Cards in a Linux Environment): https://muscle.apdu.fr/



My projects on github: https://github.com/LudovicRousseau



My projects on Open HUB: https://www.openhub.net/accounts/LudovicRousseau



Mes compétences :

Gnu/linux

Linux Debian

Mac OS X

Carte à puce

Smart Card

Free software

Open source

Debian

PKCS#11

PC/SC

Python

C

Sécurité informatique

Objective-C