Menu

Ludovic ROUSSEAU

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Debian Developeur since 2001: https://people.debian.org/ ~rousseau/

Author CCID: a smart card driver for Unix: https://ccid.apdu.fr/

Co-author of pcsc-lite (PC/SC for Unix): https://pcsclite.apdu.fr/

Leader of MUSCLE (Movement for the Use of Smart Cards in a Linux Environment): https://muscle.apdu.fr/

My projects on github: https://github.com/LudovicRousseau

My projects on Open HUB: https://www.openhub.net/accounts/LudovicRousseau

Mes compétences :
Gnu/linux
Linux Debian
Mac OS X
Carte à puce
Smart Card
Free software
Open source
Debian
PKCS#11
PC/SC
Python
C
Sécurité informatique
Objective-C

Entreprises

  • Debian - Developpeur

    2001 - maintenant Développeur officiel Debian http://www.debian.org/
    http://people.debian.org/~rousseau/

  • Cyber Networks - Consultant

    1997 - 1997 Consultant sécurité chez http://www.cyber-networks.fr/

Formations

Réseau