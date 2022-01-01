Ludovic ROUSSEAU

Debian Developeur since 2001: https://people.debian.org/ ~rousseau/
Author CCID: a smart card driver for Unix: https://ccid.apdu.fr/
Co-author of pcsc-lite (PC/SC for Unix): https://pcsclite.apdu.fr/
Leader of MUSCLE (Movement for the Use of Smart Cards in a Linux Environment): https://muscle.apdu.fr/
My projects on github: https://github.com/LudovicRousseau
My projects on Open HUB: https://www.openhub.net/accounts/LudovicRousseau
Mes compétences :
Gnu/linux
Linux Debian
Mac OS X
Carte à puce
Smart Card
Free software
Open source
Debian
PKCS#11
PC/SC
Python
C
Sécurité informatique
Objective-C